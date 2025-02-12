Wendy Williams called out her son Kevin Hunter Jr. as one of the many people she believes has exploited her financially prior to her being placed in a conservatorship.

“My son, he overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it,” Williams told TMZ’s Harvey Levin, speaking from inside her New York City facility. The conversation aired as part of the “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy” documentary, which is now available to stream on Tubi.

TMZ uploaded the full interview with Williams on Wednesday. Watch that below:

“Like, is he stealing from me? Look, all I know is that, in terms of what I’m dealing with, this is still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen at Wells Fargo, thank God. No more money stealing from my son and the other people,” Williams continued.

According to TMZ, “Saving Wendy” takes a look at the Williams’ ongoing conservatorship and what her life is like today living in an assisted living facility in New York. The film came after more conversations and backlash over Williams’ conservatorship have risen up over the past year. The iconic talk show host was placed under court-ordered guardianship back in 2022 after her bank, Wells Fargo, froze her bank accounts and filed a petition for a temporary financial guardianship because it believed there was suspicious activity on her account.

In another clip from “Saving Wendy,” Levin spoke to Connect Care Advisory founder Ginalisa Monterroso, who detailed why Williams’ money was put on lock.

“My understanding is somebody was in her bank account that Wells Fargo flagged and there was large withdrawals being taken out,” Monterroso explained.

On Wednesday, Levin released a separate interview with Williams, which was part of his podcast “2 Angry Men.” Williams said she believes the root of her confinement is connected to her money.

“It’s about my money. It’s about holding my money and using it for other people and nothing for me. It’s about paying for this, paying for that,” Williams said.

In “Saving Wendy,” Williams explains that she believes her son has a good heart despite his untruthfulness.

“My son is a really good person. Look, my son is a good person. But at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” she said. “The way he moves with other people, and what’s going on with these other people in my apartment in Miami. ‘What are you doing? Oh, you spent on what? What is going on at Wells Fargo?’”

Levin went on to inquire about Hunter and his alleged misuse of Williams’ money, stating her son blamed Wells Fargo for giving him $113,o00 instead of $1,500 for him to rent a boat for his birthday. Levin said the incident never made sense to him and Williams agreed.

“He has a way of getting with a couple of other people. My son is not the only one involved with my money,” Williams said.

Hunter denied the claims, TMZ reported.

In the official trailer for “Saving Wendy,” Williams is seen demanding that her freedom be restored.

“Looking at you behind that window, which is the only way I can communicate with you now, it feels like you’re screaming for help,” Levin told Williams in the clip, which was uploaded Tuesday. “Are you allowed to go out?”

“No. In the last 30 days I went out twice,” Williams said.

“This sounds more like a prison than independence,” Levin replied.

“I want my life back. I want my freedom back,” Williams said.

Watch both Williams’ interview with TMZ and the trailer for “Saving Wendy” in the videos above.