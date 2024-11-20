What Time Are the 2024 CMA Awards?

It all goes down country-style Wednesday night

Tiera Kennedy attends the The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
The 58th Annual Country Music Awards are here and we’ve got all the details about when the ceremony kicks off.

Popular musicians like Post Malone, Chris Stapleton and more will take the stage to perform. Plus, the ceremony will also feature a special tribute to country music legend George Strait, who’s being honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

In addition, a variety of presenters will deliver awards, including Simone Biles, Katharine McPhee, Dustin Lynch and even 9-year-old viral sensation Jackson Laux. There’s a lot to look forward to tonight.

Jelly Roll on November 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan
What time are the 2024 Country Music Awards?

The 2024 Country Music Awards start at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 20 on ABC.

Where are the 2024 Country Music Awards streaming?

You can watch the 2024 Country Music Awards on any live TV streaming service that carries ABC, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV. Otherwise, the entire ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Can you watch the 2024 Country Music Awards later?

Yes, the entire ceremony will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

