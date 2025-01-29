What Time Does ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Drop on Disney+?

Marvel is back with an all-new Spider-Man story with the animated series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” Originally conceived as a prequel to Tom Holland’s debut as the web-slinger in “Captain America: Civil War,” the series was rejiggered as an original story that imagines what might happen to Peter Parker if he was mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark.

It has been a heck of a long wait since the series was first announced (originally titled “Spider-Man: Freshman Year”) back in 2021, but the “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” is finally here — almost. Here is exactly what time you can watch the new Spider-Man series streaming on Disney+.

When Does “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Premiere?

The first two episodes of the series debut on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

What Time Does “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Drop?

Unlike the recent Marvel series “Agatha All Along,” which debuted at 6 p.m., “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will have a more traditional release schedule.

New episodes are available to stream at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

When Do New Episodes Come Out?

While the release time is a bit more standard, the episode release schedule is a little more unusual. The series will have 10 episodes that roll out across four weeks, dropping two episodes on the premiere and finale weeks and three episodes per week in between.

Stream the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's #YourFriendlyNeighborhoodSpiderMan January 29 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/LbC5yH7w1d — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) January 24, 2025

Watch the Trailer

Who Is In The “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” Cast?

The voice actors for the series include Hudson Thames, who previously voiced Peter Parker in “What If?,” as well as Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox as Daredevil.