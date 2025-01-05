The 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards is on its way, and TheWrap is here to give you all the details about what time it starts and where to watch.

This year’s ceremony boasts an exciting list of nominations for film and television, including 10 nods for Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical “Emilia Pérez,” seven nominations for “The Brutalist” and coming in third place is Edward Berger’s Vatican potboiler “Conclave” with six nominations. “Anora” and “The Substance” tied with five nominations. Plus, Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated comedian Nikki Glaser will make history as the Globe’s first woman to host solo.

Multiple Emmy award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) run it back for “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” as the ceremony’s executive producing showrunners, and Dick Clark Productions is set to host and produce the event.

Check out the details below to see what time then ceremony kicks off.

What time does the Golden Globes red carpet start?

The Golden Globes red carpet starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT and lasts until 8 p.m., when the ceremony begins.

What time does the Golden Globes ceremony start?

The awards show begins at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Will the Golden Globes be streaming?

Yes, you can stream the awards show live on Paramount+, but only if you have a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription. If you have the Paramount+ Essential subscription, you won’t be able to watch the show live – you can only stream it the day after it airs on demand.

What channel is the awards show on?

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif.