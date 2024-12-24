When Does ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Come Out on Netflix?

After three years, “Squid Game” is finally back. The South Korean thriller is returning this December with seven new episodes packed full of stressful, murderous children’s games that will make you question your own morality.

Created, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” first premiered in September of 2021. The dystopian thriller quickly became a hit, jumping to the top of Netflix’s internal charts to become its most-watched series of all time. The series was renewed in the summer of 2022 before it won six Primetime Emmys. Now it’s officially back with a whole new cast of characters and a slew of new challenges to give you nightmares.

Wondering when you can watch new episodes? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “Squid Game” Season 2 on Netflix.

This new installment of the South Korean thriller will premiere on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. All episodes will be available that day.

What time will “Squid Game” Season 2 be on Netflix?

The second season of “Squid Game” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

How many episodes are in “Squid Game” Season 2?

Altogether, there will be seven hourlong episodes in this new season. Previously, Season 1 had nine episodes.

When does “Squid Game” Season 3 premiere?

The third and final season of the series will premiere in 2025. It’s unknown how many episodes will be in this upcoming installment, but we know that Season 3 was filmed at the same time as Season 2. It’s expected that this upcoming season will pick up right after the events of the second season.