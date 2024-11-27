What Time Is the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season this Thursday.

NBC will host the official telecast for the cherished holiday tradition live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, and the parade will also stream on Peacock. Simultaneously, Telemundo is offering coverage of the parade exclusively in Spanish, hosted by Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

“Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. Jimmy Fallon & The Roots are set to make an appearance as well as celebrities like Coco Jones, Ariana Madix and Liza Colón-Zayas.

This year “Mad Men” actress Alison Brie will cut the ribbon to kick off the festivities. The three-and-a-half hour event will kick off on the Upper West Side and conclude at the Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square.

Only three Broadway shows will perform throughout the parade route this year. The Broadway casts of “Death Becomes Her,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “The Outsiders” will perform live as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. However, Idina Menzel will sing a song from her upcoming Broadway musical “Redwood” aboard the Bronx Zoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float.

Other notable performers include Charli D’ameilo, T-Pain, Chloe Bailey, Kylie Cantrall, The War and Treaty and Dan+Shay.

The 2024 parade will be executive produced by Silent House Productions. Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco and. Linda Gierahn serve as executive producers, with Sacha Mueller as co-executive producer.

For those busy prepping a Thanksgiving feast or still sleeping on the West coast, NBC will present an encore viewing of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 2 p.m. ET/PT.