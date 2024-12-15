What Time Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Season Finale and Is the Show Ending?

“Yellowstone” is due to conclude just as soon as it came back, but will the beloved show be gone for good? Fans waited years for Season 5 to continue after it was cut in half, only for series star Kevin Costner to depart the show before filming resumed on the back half of the season. During that time, Paramount announced that the show would be ending with the final episodes of “Yellowstone” Season 5B, and now the very last episode will air on Sunday. Or will it?

Everything you need to know about the “Yellowstone” season finale below.

What time is the “Yellowstone” season finale?

The “Yellowstone” Season 5B finale, which is the 14th episode of Season 5 overall, airs on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But stay tuned — the “Yellowstone” finale is a super-sized episode that will run one hour and 26 minutes. That’s basically a “Yellowstone” movie!

Series mastermind Taylor Sheridan wrote and directs the finale, which is called “Life Is a Promise.”

When will the “Yellowstone” finale be streaming?

Not for some time. If you want to know how it all ends immediately, get a cable subscription ASAP. Otherwise, these final episodes will be streaming on Peacock at an unannounced date in the future. Likely in a few months.

Is “Yellowstone” really ending?

Yes and no. Episode 14 is billed as a “special season finale event” by Paramount, but stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser — who play Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler — recently closed deals to reprise their roles in a spinoff series. That series may have “Yellowstone” in its name or it may be called something else entirely, but it certainly sounds like the “Yellowstone” story will continue in some form or fashion.

Are there more spinoffs?

Yes. Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox are set to star in a new show called “The Madison,” which Sheridan is creating and is set in the “Yellowstone” universe. There’s also the second season of “1923” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which premieres on Paramount+ on Feb. 23.