What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. Below is a complete list of every movie leaving the streaming service in February, which includes some great films that you should definitely prioritize watching before they expire.
Chief among them is the Safdie Brothers’ 2017 drama “Good Time,” which features a rattling Robert Pattinson performance and some truly unnerving filmmaking. The film leaves Netflix on Feb. 19.
Additionally, make time for the Hailee Steinfeld-fronted coming-of-age comedy “Edge of Seventeen” before it disappears on Feb. 26. And this month’s exodus on Feb. 28 also includes “Step Brothers,” “Terminator 2,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Something Borrowed,” “Rain Man” and “Labyrinth.”
Leaving Feb. 1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving Feb. 8
Polaroid
Leaving Feb. 9
Hitler – A Career
Leaving Feb. 15
Studio 54
Leaving Feb. 16
Drunk Parents
Leaving Feb. 19
Good Time
Leaving Feb. 20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving Feb. 25
No Escape
Leaving Feb. 26
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving Feb. 28
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers
