What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away. Below is a complete list of every movie leaving the streaming service in February, which includes some great films that you should definitely prioritize watching before they expire.

Chief among them is the Safdie Brothers’ 2017 drama “Good Time,” which features a rattling Robert Pattinson performance and some truly unnerving filmmaking. The film leaves Netflix on Feb. 19.

Additionally, make time for the Hailee Steinfeld-fronted coming-of-age comedy “Edge of Seventeen” before it disappears on Feb. 26. And this month’s exodus on Feb. 28 also includes “Step Brothers,” “Terminator 2,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Something Borrowed,” “Rain Man” and “Labyrinth.”

Leaving Feb. 1

Await Further Instructions

Grown Ups

Leaving Feb. 8

Polaroid

Leaving Feb. 9

Hitler – A Career

Leaving Feb. 15

Studio 54

Leaving Feb. 16

Drunk Parents

Leaving Feb. 19

Good Time

Leaving Feb. 20

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey

Leaving Feb. 25

No Escape

Leaving Feb. 26

Edge of Seventeen

Leaving Feb. 28

Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2

Chocolat

Dances with Wolves

The Darkest Hour

Fool’s Gold

Here Comes the Boom

The Interview

Labyrinth

Law Abiding Citizen

Mars Attacks!

Observe and Report

Rain Man

Sabrina

Sex Drive

Something Borrowed

Soul Surfer

Step Brothers

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Total Recall

We Were Soldiers