Here’s What’s New on Netflix in February 2022

February brings a Kanye West documentary, masked monsters and much, much more to Netflix. Below we’ve compiled a complete list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2022, and it includes the Kanye West documentary trilogy “jeen-yuhs,” which will roll out one part each week for three weeks starting on Feb. 16.

February also brings a brand new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie to the streaming service on Feb. 18, and if it’s Valentine’s Day content you’re looking for, the second season of reality series “Love Is Blind” launches on Feb. 11 while the spinoff “Love Is Blind Japan” arrives on Feb. 8. New installments of the animated series “Disenchantment” and “Kid Cosmic” as well as “Steel Magnolias” and “Space Force” are also due in February, and the new Will Arnett comedy series “Murderville” launches on Feb. 3.

In terms of library titles, February brings the Tom Cruise-fronted “The Last Samurai,” the comedy hit “The Hangover” and the iconic horror film “The Exorcist” to the streaming service, as well as a number of titles that seem to come and go from Netflix every few months like “The Dark Knight,” “Watchmen” and “The Book of Eli.”

Check out the full list of what’s new on Netflix in February 2022 below.

Arriving Feb. 1

“My Best Friend Anne Frank”

“Gabby’s Dollhouse”

“Raising Dion” (Season 2)

“The Addams Family (1991)”

“Anaconda”

“Batman Begins”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Countdown”

“The Dark Knight”

“Despicable Me”

“Despicable Me 2”

“The Devil’s Advocate”

“Donnie Brasco”

“The Exorcist”

“The Foreigner”

“The Hangover”

“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Lucky One”

“The Negotiator”

“The New Guy”

“New Year’s Eve”

“The One”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Other Guys”

“Patsy & Loretta”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“Warrior”

“Watchmen”

Arriving Feb. 2

“Dark Desire” (Season 2)

“MeatEater” (Season 10, Part 2)

“The Tinder Swindler”

Arriving Feb. 3

“Finding Ola”

“Kid Cosmic” (Season 3)

“Murderville”

Feb. 4

“Looop Lapeta”

“Sweet Magnolias” (Season 2)

“Through My Window”

Feb. 8

“Child of Kamiari Month”

“Love is Blind Japan”

“Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?”

Feb. 9

“Catching Killers: Season 2”

“Disenchantment” (Part 4)

“Ideias à Venda”

“Only Jokes Allowed”

“The Privilege”

Feb. 10

“Into the Wind”

“St. Vincent”

“Until Life Do Us Part”

Feb. 11

“Anne+: The Film”

“Love Tactics”

“Bigbug”

“Inventing Anna”

“Love and Leashes”

“Love Is Blind” (Season 2)

“Tall Girl 2”

“Toy Boy” (Season 2)

Feb. 12

“Forecasting Love and Weather”

“Twenty Five Twenty One”

Feb. 14

“Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire”

“Fishbowl Wives”

Feb. 15

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Ridley Jones” (Season 3)

Feb. 16

“Blackhat”

“Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

“Secrets of Summer”

“Swap Shop” (Season 2)

Feb. 17

“Erax”

“Fistful of Vengeance”

“Forgive Us Our Trespasses”

“Heart Shot”

“Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life”

“Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow”

Feb. 18

“The Cuphead Show!”

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

“Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars”

“Space Force” (Season 2)

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Feb. 20

“Don’t Kill Me”

Feb. 21

“Halloween (2007)”

Feb. 22

“Cat Burglar”

“RACE: Bubba Wallace”