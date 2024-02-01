Valentine’s Day will bring the love, romance and heartbreak this February 2024 on Netflix as several romance-related series and films hit the streamer. Plenty of other options will arrive aside from love stories. Classic must-watch films include Baz Luhrman’s “The Great Gatsby” (2013) and “Moneyball” (2011), starring Brad Pitt. Oscar favorite “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022) also arrives Feb. 23. Nicole Taylor’s television adaptation of David Nicholls’ beloved novel “One Day,” starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod arrives Feb. 8 with a whopping 14 episodes to savor leading up to Valentine’s Day.
Animated adventures lie in store with “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” available to stream Feb. 1, as well as “Orion and the Dark” from director Sean Charmatz and writers Charlie Kaufman, Lloyd Taylor and Emma Yarlett arriving Feb. 2. The voice cast of the fantastical film includes Carla Gugino, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasia Demetriou, Jacob Tremblay, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks. Werner Herzog and Golda Rosheuvel, to name a few. Universal Pictures’ and DreamWorks Animation’s “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,” featuring the voices of Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda swims onto the streamer Feb. 20.
Let’s also not forget the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series coming Feb. 22 to Netflix, complete with flying bison Apa, King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and more. Since this year’s a Leap Year, February 29 has an extra day of programming before March arrives.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix in February 2024:
Available Feb. 1
- American Assassin
- Anaconda
- Enough
- Fury
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- It (2017)
- Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Moneyball
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Pacific Rim
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
- Shot Caller
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Tom and Jerry (2021)
- X
- Young Sheldon: Season 6
Available Feb. 2
- Let’s Talk About CHU
- Orion and the Dark
- Plus One
Available Feb. 3
- Ready Player One
Available Feb. 5
- 30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
- 30 for 30: Nature Boy
- Dee & Friends in Oz
- Monk: Seasons 1-8
- My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
- The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Available Feb. 7
- Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
- Luz: The Light of the Heart
- Raël: The Alien Prophet
Available Feb. 8
- One Day
Available Feb. 9
- A Killer Paradox
- Alpha Males: Season 2
- Ashes
- Bhakshak
- Lover, Stalker, Killer
Available Feb. 10
- Horrible Bosses 2
Available Feb. 11
- The Blacklist: Season 10
Available Feb. 13
- Kill Me If You Dare
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
Available Feb. 14
- A Soweto Love Story
- Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3
- The Heartbreak Agency
- Love Is Blind: Season 6
- Players
Available Feb. 15
- AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
- The Catcher Was a Spy
- Crossroads
- House of Ninjas
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
- Ready, Set, Love
- The Vince Staples Show
Available Feb. 16
- The Abyss
- Comedy Chaos
- Einstein and the Bomb
- Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Available Feb. 19
- Little Angel: Volume 4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)
Available Feb. 20
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Available Feb. 21
- Can I Tell You A Secret?
Available Feb. 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Southpaw
Available Feb. 23
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
- Mea Culpa
- Through My Window: Looking at You
Available Feb. 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Real World: Season 9
Available Feb. 26
- Blippi Wonders: Season 3
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
- Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)
Available Feb. 28
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
- The Mire: Millennium
- Code 8 Part II
Available Feb. 29
- A Round of Applause
- The Tourist: Season 2
