Valentine’s Day will bring the love, romance and heartbreak this February 2024 on Netflix as several romance-related series and films hit the streamer. Plenty of other options will arrive aside from love stories. Classic must-watch films include Baz Luhrman’s “The Great Gatsby” (2013) and “Moneyball” (2011), starring Brad Pitt. Oscar favorite “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022) also arrives Feb. 23. Nicole Taylor’s television adaptation of David Nicholls’ beloved novel “One Day,” starring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod arrives Feb. 8 with a whopping 14 episodes to savor leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Animated adventures lie in store with “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” available to stream Feb. 1, as well as “Orion and the Dark” from director Sean Charmatz and writers Charlie Kaufman, Lloyd Taylor and Emma Yarlett arriving Feb. 2. The voice cast of the fantastical film includes Carla Gugino, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasia Demetriou, Jacob Tremblay, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks. Werner Herzog and Golda Rosheuvel, to name a few. Universal Pictures’ and DreamWorks Animation’s “Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken,” featuring the voices of Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Jane Fonda swims onto the streamer Feb. 20.

Let’s also not forget the live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series coming Feb. 22 to Netflix, complete with flying bison Apa, King Bumi (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and more. Since this year’s a Leap Year, February 29 has an extra day of programming before March arrives.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in February 2024:

Available Feb. 1

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Available Feb. 2

Let’s Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

Plus One

Orion (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) in Universal Pictures’ “Orion and the Dark” (Netflix)

Available Feb. 3

Ready Player One

Available Feb. 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

Available Feb. 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Available Feb. 8

One Day

Available Feb. 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Available Feb. 10

Horrible Bosses 2

Available Feb. 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

Available Feb. 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

Taylor Tomlinson posing for her new comedy special “Have It All” (Netflix)

Available Feb. 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

The Heartbreak Agency

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Players

Available Feb. 15

AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

Available Feb. 16

The Abyss

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Available Feb. 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)

Available Feb. 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Grandmamah (Jane Fonda) gives her granddaughter Ruby (Lana Condor) some words of wisdom (Credit: Universal)

Available Feb. 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Available Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Southpaw

Available Feb. 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

Available Feb. 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Available Feb. 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (new episodes)

Available Feb. 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

Available Feb. 29