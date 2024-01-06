Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Good Grief’

Daniel Levy’s “Good Grief” might make you cry, but it will also make you want to break out Shazam because the touching drama has an unexpectedly grooving soundtrack. Levy not only makes his film directing debut with the new Netflix movie, the Emmy-winner also stars as Marc, a man grieving the death of his beloved, dreamy husband (Luke Evans).

With the help of his best friends, played by “Preacher” star Ruth Negga and “Station Eleven” star Himesh Patel, Marc’s healing journey takes him from Christmas in London to partying in Paris — which leaves a lot of room for an adventurous soundtrack.

Indeed, you’ll find underrated jazzy holiday numbers, Billy Idol, Neil Young and French pop alike in the “Good Grief” soundtrack, so here’s a handy guide to all the songs.

“Sleigh Ride” by Ella Fitzgerald

“Every Day Will Be Like a Holiday” written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones Jr.

“That’s How Much I Love You” by Spencer Wiggins

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum

“Thank You” by Bonnie Raitt

“With Every Heartbeat” by Robyn ft. Kleerup

“Fall in Love” by Yuno

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

“Eyes Without a Face” by Billy Idol

“Heartbeat” by Annie

“Tchiki Boum” by Niagara

“Sortir Ce Soir” by Étienne Daho

“We Belong” written by David Eric Lowen and Daniel Anthony Navarro

“Just Another Day” written by Jon Secada and Miguel Morejon

“The Train Don’t Stop There Anymore” written by Elton John and Bernard Taupin

“Only Love Can Break Your Heart” by Neil Young

“Fall in Love Alone” by Stacey Ryan

“Hope” by Haerts

Perhaps it wasn’t the steady stream of excellent needle drops that caught your ear, but the emotional score from “The Spectacular Now” and “The Way Back” composer Rob Simonsen. If so, you can listen to the “Good Grief” score directly below.