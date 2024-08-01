Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in August 2024

From premieres to existing classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Paramount+ this month.
The legendary RuPaul Charles is upping the stakes with all-new franchise of the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.” In this new show, 12 queens from all around the globe will compete for a grand prize and a place in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
And that’s not the only beloved property giving something new. The final season of the Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” is also set to hit the streamer this month.
Along with the new content, there are loads of existing films and shows coming to the platform, including family favorites like “We Bought a Zoo” and “Hotel for Dogs.” Staple movies like “Pulp Fiction” and “The Big Short” will also be available to watch.
See the full list of what’s hitting Paramount+ in August 2024 below.
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
Aug. 5
- One Life*
Aug. 6
- PD True (Premiere)
Aug. 9
- Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Premiere)
Aug. 11
- SEAL Team final season (Premiere)
Aug. 16
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars (Premiere)
Aug. 26
- Sasquatch Sunset*
Aug. 27
- Breathe*
Library Shows
Aug. 7
- Inside the Factory (Season 6)
Aug. 14
- Aerial Italy (Season 1)
Aug. 16
- Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
Aug. 28
- Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)
Library Movies
Aug. 1
- A Time to Kill
- Aeon Flux
- Airplane II: The Sequel*
- Airplane!*
- Almost Famous
- An Inconvenient Truth
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Barbarella*
- Black Sunday*
- Breakdown
- Brooklyn’s Finest*
- Career Opportunities
- Chaplin
- City of God*
- Coming to America
- Cop Land
- Cujo*
- Daisy Miller*
- Double Jeopardy
- Election
- Emma (1996)
- Erin Brockovich
- Face/Off
- Fatal Attraction
- Fresh*
- Full Metal Jacket
- Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
- Garfield: The Movie
- Hardcore Henry*
- Hearts Beat Loud
- Heist
- Hotel for Dogs
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Irena’s Vow*
- It Could Happen to You
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
- Love & Basketball
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster Trucks
- Mousehunt
- Naked Gun (1956)
- Narc
- Once Upon A Time In The West
- Orange County
- Paid in Full
- Paper Moon*
- Pulp Fiction
- Sabrina (1995)
- Save the Last Dance
- School Daze
- Season of the Witch
- Shaft (2000)
- Shaft (2019)
- Sleeping With the Enemy
- Striptease
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
- The Aviator
- The Big Short
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Cave
- The Color of Money
- The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
- The Faculty
- The Fighter
- The Frozen Ground*
- The Italian Job (1969)
- The Kid*
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Little Rascals
- The Negotiator*
- The Net
- The Perfect Storm
- The Soloist*
- The Time Machine
- The Untouchables
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
- The Warriors
- Three Days of the Condor
- Tombstone
- Tommy Boy
- Training Day
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Unforgettable
- We Bought a Zoo
- When Worlds Collide
- Zodiac
Aug. 5
- American Insurrection*
Aug. 10
- Together Together*
Aug. 12
- Cabin Fever*
Aug. 16
- Miss Potter*
Aug. 24
- Extra Ordinary*
Aug. 26
- Factory Girl*
- The Ex*
Sports
Aug. 2
- NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas
- NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América
Aug. 3
- PGA Tour Originals: Credentials – Travelers Championship
- 2024 World’s Strongest Man Final*
- United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*
Aug. 4
- Lexus U.S. Open of Surfing Kick-Off*
- PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*
- BIG3 Basketball*
Aug. 6
- NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals
Aug. 10
- EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth
- EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers
- The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*
- PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*
Aug. 10-11
- PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
Aug. 11
- PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*
- BIG3 Basketball*
- EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley
Aug. 13
- Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
Aug. 14
- Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
- UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta
Aug. 17
- We Need to Talk*
- WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*
- WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*
- Start of Serie A season
Aug. 18
- PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*
- BIG3 Basketball*
Aug. 24
- NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*
- NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*
- Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan
Aug. 25
- WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*
- PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*
- NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*
Aug. 29
- UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw
Aug. 30
- Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta
Aug. 31
- Lazio vs. AC Milan
Throughout August:
- NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
- Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
- Scottish Professional Football League competition
- English Football League competition
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
