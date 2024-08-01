Here’s What’s New on Paramount+ in August 2024

From premieres to existing classics, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Paramount+ this month.

The legendary RuPaul Charles is upping the stakes with all-new franchise of the Emmy-winning “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars.” In this new show, 12 queens from all around the globe will compete for a grand prize and a place in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

And that’s not the only beloved property giving something new. The final season of the Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” is also set to hit the streamer this month.

Along with the new content, there are loads of existing films and shows coming to the platform, including family favorites like “We Bought a Zoo” and “Hotel for Dogs.” Staple movies like “Pulp Fiction” and “The Big Short” will also be available to watch.

See the full list of what’s hitting Paramount+ in August 2024 below.

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres

Aug. 5

One Life*

Aug. 6

PD True (Premiere)

Aug. 9

Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Premiere)

Aug. 11

SEAL Team final season (Premiere)

Aug. 16

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars (Premiere)

Aug. 26

Sasquatch Sunset*

Aug. 27

Breathe*

Library Shows

Aug. 7

Inside the Factory (Season 6)

Aug. 14

Aerial Italy (Season 1)

Aug. 16

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Aug. 28

Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)

Library Movies

Aug. 1

A Time to Kill

Aeon Flux

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Airplane!*

Almost Famous

An Inconvenient Truth

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

B.A.P.S.

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbarella*

Black Sunday*

Breakdown

Brooklyn’s Finest*

Career Opportunities

Chaplin

City of God*

Coming to America

Cop Land

Cujo*

Daisy Miller*

Double Jeopardy

Election

Emma (1996)

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fresh*

Full Metal Jacket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Hardcore Henry*

Hearts Beat Loud

Heist

Hotel for Dogs

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Irena’s Vow*

It Could Happen to You

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Love & Basketball

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

Naked Gun (1956)

Narc

Once Upon A Time In The West

Orange County

Paid in Full

Paper Moon*

Pulp Fiction

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

School Daze

Season of the Witch

Shaft (2000)

Shaft (2019)

Sleeping With the Enemy

Striptease

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Frozen Ground*

The Italian Job (1969)

The Kid*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Little Rascals

The Negotiator*

The Net

The Perfect Storm

The Soloist*

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Warriors

Three Days of the Condor

Tombstone

Tommy Boy

Training Day

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unforgettable

We Bought a Zoo

When Worlds Collide

Zodiac

Aug. 5

American Insurrection*

Aug. 10

Together Together*

Aug. 12

Cabin Fever*

Aug. 16

Miss Potter*

Aug. 24

Extra Ordinary*

Aug. 26

Factory Girl*

The Ex*

Sports

Aug. 2

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América

Aug. 3

PGA Tour Originals: Credentials – Travelers Championship

2024 World’s Strongest Man Final*

United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*

Aug. 4

Lexus U.S. Open of Surfing Kick-Off*

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*

BIG3 Basketball*

Aug. 6

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals

Aug. 10

EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers

The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*

PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*

Aug. 10-11

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

Aug. 11

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*

BIG3 Basketball*

EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley

Aug. 13

Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

Aug. 14

Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

Aug. 17

We Need to Talk*

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*

WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*

Start of Serie A season

Aug. 18

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*

BIG3 Basketball*

Aug. 24

NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*

Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan

Aug. 25

WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*

NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*

Aug. 29

UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw

Aug. 30

Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta

Aug. 31

Lazio vs. AC Milan

Throughout August:

NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

Click here to head to Paramount+