‘Halo’ Canceled at Paramount+ After 2 Seasons

Master Chief is bidding farewell to Paramount+ as the streamer has canceled “Halo” after two seasons. The Xbox video game adaptation, which starred Pablo Schreiber, aired its final episode in March.

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” The streamer said in a statement. “We wish everyone the best going forward.”

An individual familiar with the decision-making tells TheWrap that Amblin, Xbox and 343 Industries are looking for a new home for the series, which Paramount+ is in support of.

“We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future,” 343 Industries said in a statement. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

After multiple attempts at developing a “Halo” film, Showtime began work on a series adaptation in 2014, with an official order in 2018. In 2019, the series underwent a director change when Otto Bathurst stepped in for Rupert Wyatt, and, much like every other series. Then in 2021, “Halo” was moved to Paramount+ a year before the show’s debut.

In addition to Schreiber, “Halo” stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. Other cast members include Bokeem Woodbine as Spartan deserter Soren-066, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Natasha Culzac as Spartan member Riz-028, Olive Gray as Commander Miranda Keyes, Yerin Ha as insurrectionist teenager Kwan Ha, Bentley Kalu as Spartan member Vannak-134,, Kate Kennedy as Spartan member Kai-125, Charlie Murphy as human member of the Covenant Makee and Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes.

Steven Kane and Kyle Killen served as showrunners on Season 1, while Wiener served as showrunner for season 2. Other executive producers on Season 2 included Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television, Kiki Wolfkill for Xbox/343 Industries, Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. 343 Industries and Amblin Television produced in association with Showtime.