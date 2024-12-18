‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3 Casts Olivia Williams as Queen Morgase

Luke Fetherston, Callum Kerr and Nuno Lopes round out the new House Trakand casting

Olivia Williams (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Olivia Williams (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“The Wheel of Time” Season 3 has assembled the remainder of House Trakand with Olivia Williams at the head.

Williams – who is currently appearing on HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy” – has been cast as Morgase Trakand, the Queen of Andor and mother to Elayne (Ceara Coveney). Queen Morgase sits on the throne of Andor, a seat she didn’t inherit through succession but rather won it through political savvy and ruthlessness against a handful of political rivals when the country was left without an heir. Rather than become a tyrant after her victory, Morgase is considered one of the greatest rulers in Andor’s history.

Williams isn’t the only new casting for House Trakand. Season 3 also adds Luke Fetherston as Lord Galad and Callum Kerr as Lord Gawyn, brothers to Elayne and sons of Queen Morgase. Galad, the younger of the two, is a renowned fighter known for being protective of Elayne, while the elder Gawyn stands without hope for the throne as Andor is a matriarchy.

Rounding out the new castings with connection to the Trakands is Nuno Lopes as Lord Gaebril – the queen’s consort – who is both a lover and political advisor to Queen Morgase.

The fantasy series follows Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he learns he’s the Dragon Reborn – a figure from legend who is constantly reincarnated and whose reappearance means he can either save the world or break it.

“The Wheel of Time” also stars Rosamund Pike, Madeleine Madden, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Kate Fleetwood, Hammed Animashaun and Álvaro Morte.

“The Wheel of Time” Season 3 lands on Prime Video beginning March 13, 2025.

"The Wheel of Time" (Credit: Prime Video)
Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

