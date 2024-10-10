The Pogues may have found the mythical, lost city of El Dorado, but they are far from done treasure hunting.

“Outer Banks” season 4 catches up with the crew as they embark on their next adventure to find Blackbeard’s treasure. The end of the fifth episode (and the finale of the first part of Season 4) ends with two cliffhangers. Pope and Sarah Cameron are stuck in a flooding church basement, at arm’s length of a potential treasure clue, while JJ just learned the truth about who his dad really is — or isn’t, rather.

Unlike the last three seasons, OBX4 will be released in two parts. This is part of a growing trend for Netflix hits. “Bridgerton,” “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” were just a few of the streamer’s recent series with staggered releases – an attempt to keep fans hooked on the project for more than just a binge.

For those who have already inhaled Part 1 of “Outer Banks” Season 4, here’s what you need to know about Part 2.

When does “Outer Banks” Season 4 – Part 2 come out?

The new episodes will be released on Nov. 7, 2024.

How many episodes are in Part 2?

There are five episodes in Part 2, bringing the Season 4 total to ten episodes just like previous seasons. The episodes are as follows:

Part 1

Episode 1 – “The Enduro”

Episode 2 – “Blackbeard”

Episode 3 – “The Lupine Corsairs”

Episode 4 – “The Swell”

Episode 5 – “Albatross”

Part 2

Episode 6 – “The Town Council”

Episode 7 – “Mothers and Fathers”

Episode 8 – “Decision Day”

Episode 9 – “The Storm”

Episode 10 – “The Blue Crown”

What happens in “Outer Banks” Season 4 – Part 2?

If you’ve finished the first five episodes of OBX4, then you know that we have left the Pogues in some sticky situations. Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are stuck in the depths of a basement in a Charleston church as it has started to flood. The final episode of Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger, as JJ (Rudy Pankow) learns that his dad is not who he thinks he is. Part 2 will pick up where Part 1 leaves off as the Pogues try to get their way out of trouble.

How many seasons of “Outer Banks” will there be?

While a fifth season of the series is not yet confirmed, it is likely that with strong viewership numbers, the show will be renewed. Showrunner Jonas Pate has previously stated that he has envisioned the show to run for four or five seasons. Co-creator Josh Pate also revealed that the team has always known how the series would end, it was just a question of “if we would be lucky enough to get it that far.”