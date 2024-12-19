Where to Watch ‘Beast Games’: Will the Series Stream on YouTube?

YouTube star MrBeast has raised the bar yet again. This time the creator, known for his elaborate, big-budget competition series, will take his talents to Amazon.

“Beast Games,” which is based on Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s already successful web show, is set to become the biggest reality competition series with 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize—the greatest single prize in the television history, according to Amazon Studios.

Before the games even began for Amazon Studios, MrBeast cut the group of contestants in half from 2,000 to 1,000. He documented the prequel to the Prime Video competition series on his YouTube channel Thursday.

For more on how to watch the supersized reality competition show, keep reading.

Where can I watch “Beast Games”?

“Beast Games” will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Will episodes of “Beast Games” also be available on MrBeast’s YouTube channel?

No. MrBeast has already released a prequel to the competition show on his channel. The YouTuber started the competition with 2,000 contestants, and in his 24-minute video, revealed the series of challenges that determined the 1,000 that made the cut for the Prime Video show. MrBeast has said that he will drop behind the scenes footage from the show to his own YouTube channel as the series airs.

When will “Beast Games” come out?

The first two episodes of “Beast Games” will premiere on Prime Video this Thursday with consecutive episodes following weekly. There are a total of 10 episodes of the competition show. See the full release schedule here:

Episode 1 – Dec. 19

Episode 2 – Dec. 19

Episode 3 – Dec. 26

Episode 4 – Jan. 2

Episode 5 – Jan. 9

Episode 6 – Jan. 16

Episode 7 – Jan. 23

Episode 8 – Jan. 30

Episode 9 – Feb. 6

Episode 10 – Feb. 13

What is “Beast Games”?

“Beast Games” is based on Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast’s already successful YouTube show in which the YouTuber has contestants attempt ridiculous stunts for a large cash prize. The record-breaking reality competition series will have 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million cash prize.

Much of the games themselves have been kept secret, but MrBest has teased that he will be “giving away a private island, Lamborghinis, and millions more in cash throughout the competition.” In a YouTube video posted Thursday, the YouTuber said that each participant walked away with $2,000 just for showing up.

What was the controversy surrounding “Beast Games”?

The YouTuber disputed claims that “Beast Games” condoned unsafe working conditions and enabled sexual harassment.

A report from the New York Times from a dozen anonymous contestants revealed multiple people were allegedly taken out of the arena on stretchers. These contestants also say they saw other contestants vomiting, passing out and being taken to the hospital. Additionally, those interviewed stated that medications and clean underwear were not distributed in a timely manner. There is also a dispute about how much contestants were fed. While those interviewed for the Times article said they were fed twice a day, a source familiar with production claims they were fed three times a day.

Donaldson and Amazon are also both at the center of a class-action lawsuit, alleging sexual harassment, failure to pay, false advertising and emotional distress.

Watch the trailer: