Puppy Bowl, Animal Planet’s adorable alternative programming to the Super Bowl, is back for its 20th year this Sunday, Feb. 11. at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and Discovery+.

The three-hour matchup featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories. One dog will be crowned MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and another will receive the Underdog Award.

Here’s what you need to know about the 20th edition and when and where to watch it.

What channel is the Puppy Bowl on TV?

The Puppy Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2pm ET on Animal Planet, and will be simulcast across WBD networks Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS and truTV.

Is the Puppy Bowl streaming?

Yes, you can stream it on Max and discovery+.

What time does the Puppy Bowl start?

The three-hour Puppy Bowl starts airing at 2 p.m. ET, with a rerun scheduled for 6 p.m. ET in case you missed any fluffy action. A pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET with “exclusive puppy interviews” and a sneak peek of the Kitty Halftime Show.

Who are the dogs in the Puppy Bowl?

You can meet all the dogs here, including the smallest pup, Sweetpea, who weighs only 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane, who clocks in at 70 lbs. Six special needs puppy players will also be introduced, including Riddle, a pug terrier who suffers from the neurological condition cerebellar hypoplasia; Mr. Bean, a papillon mix who only has his two hind legs; and four deaf pups.

Also during the show, four of viewers’ favorite past players will return to be inducted into the Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

Which humans are part of the Puppy Bowl?

Referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and for the first time will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle. Also returning are sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks who provide play-by-play commentary between Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Country singer Miranda Lambert will introduce Puppy Bowl’s annual “Adoptable Pup” segments and a few kittens. Her non-profit, MuttNation, will also feature a senior dog seeking their fur-ever home.

Watch the Puppy Bowl trailer