ABC News Studios is shining a spotlight on the incredible world of dog dancing in a new trailer for “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs” released Friday.

The six-part docuseries — which premieres Nov. 17 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K., Ireland, Balkans, Canada, South Africa, Singapore and the Philippines — follows seven women from around the globe and their furry friends, whose tails never stop wagging. They spend months preparing to compete on the world’s preeminent dog dancing stage, Crufts, in England.

They include Lorna Syrett and her border collie Nora (United Kingdom), Gina Pink and her working sheep dog Swagger (United Kingdom), Christine Bérczes and her Australian shepherd Meredith (Hungary), Marianne Elise Methi and her border collie Vega (Norway), Jennifer Fraser and her Australian shepherd Daiquiri (Canada), Sachiko Kuniyoshi and her border collie Alena (Japan), and Isa Randle and her chihuahua Lucky (United Kingdom).

Dog dancing, also known as “Heelwork to Music,” is a competitive sport where people choreograph mind-boggling dance routines with their four-legged canine partners. Performances are judged using a dizzying array of criteria, including musical interpretation, choreography and the bond between handler and canine.

“The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs” is executive produced by Edward Hambleton and Claire Weinraub. Haewon Yom serves as co-executive producer and David Sloan as senior executive producer.

ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley. Reena Mehta is senior vice president of streaming and digital content.

Watch the trailer in the video above.