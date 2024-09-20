Where to Stream ‘The Batman’ Right Now

The Gotham of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is expanding with “The Penguin,” but it might give you an itch to revisit where things started.

With its first episode premiering on HBO on Thursday night, “The Penguin” centers on Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb, better known as the Penguin. Fans first met him during an intense car chase in “The Batman,” but now we’re getting a closer look at his operation following the events of the film.

But, if you need to brush up on who he is and what he’s doing in Gotham — plus get a read on why things are the way they are in Gotham throughout the series — you might want to do a rewatch.

Where to Stream ‘The Batman’

The newest Batman film is currently streaming exclusively on Max.

Do I need to Watch ‘The Batman’ before ‘The Penguin’?

You should and it would be incredibly helpful if you did. But, if you don’t have the time, we can fill you in on the key details from the movie that impact the new series on HBO.

Will there be a sequel to ‘The Batman’?

Indeed there will be. Robert Pattinson is set to wear the batsuit again, but we won’t see it for a while. Back in March, ‘The Batman 2’ — not the official title just yet — was delayed until 2026.

Where can I watch the other Batman movies?

The good news is, if Bat-tinson isn’t the Batman of your heart, you can watch the others without switching streamers. All of the Batman films, including the Lego Batman movie, are streaming on Max.