Who is ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha?

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen” in North Hollywood according to E. Martin Estrada, United States Attorney for the Central District of California, sprang into the wider social consciousness after she was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry.

Sangha was charged with one count each of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. She faces life in prison.

Prosecutors in the case have also accused Perry’s personal assistant of buying ketamine from Sangha and a street dealer in mid-October 2023. She reportedly sold the actor 50 vials of the drug for $11,000.

Sangha was also arrested on March 19, 2024, for selling meth in an unrelated case and has been free on bond since then.

In addition to Sangha, four other individuals were arrested: Salvador Plasencia, who was also known as Dr. P, Mark Chavez, who owned a ketamine clinic, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and Erik Fleming, a friend of Perry’s. On Thursday, Fleming, Iwasama, and Chavez all reached plea deals with authorities.

This isn’t Sangha’s first brush with ketamine-related tragedy

According to the indictment filed Wednesday, in 2019 Sangha sold ketamine to a customer (identified as Victim C.M.) who died the following day. A family member of the victim’s texted Sangha, “The ketamine you sold my brother killed him. It’s listed as the cause of death.” Sangha then searched “can ketamine be listed as a cause of death” on Google.

Fleming was Sangha’s connection to Perry

Court documents claim Sangha passed the drug to Perry through Fleming, who is identified as a co-conspirator in the case. Fleming would sell the drug directly to the actor’s assistant.

Sangha lived a lavish lifestyle

Sangha, a dual UK and US citizen, often posted photos of her incredible lifestyle on social media. Her Instagram account appeared to be deleted following her arrest, but the Daily Mail reported that she routinely “would often post images of her wearing Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry and Louis Vuitton sneakers and Chanel clothes” and “snaps of her indulging in caviar at private jet lounges at LAX.”

According to the outlet, Sangha traveled to Tokyo two weeks after Perry died and stayed at the Mandarin Oriental hotel; in February of this year she posted photos from a beachside hotel in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

She sold ketamine out of her home

Court documents indicate Sangha’s North Hollywood home, dubbed the “Sangha Stash House,” was her base of operations from which she packaged, distributed, and sold ketamine and methamphetamine. Sangha allegedly rented the home from 2019 to March 19, 2024.

Sangha used Signal to arrange drug sales

The same documents claim Sangha used Signal, an end-to-end encrypted app, to communicate with interested customers and their surrogates. On Oct. 10, 2023, Fleming allegedly texted Sangha about buying ketamine and wrote, “Hi Jas. It’s Erik . . . Let me know your addy . . . How many vials do u have availability.” The pair then exchanged texts about the price and type of ketamine that Sangha had available.

The following day Sangha told Fleming more about her “high quality” ketamine and offered, “It’s unmarked but it’s amazing — he take one and try it and I have more if he likes.” Fleming contacted Sangha on Oct. 12 about purchasing the drug and sent photos of clear, unmarked glass vials containing ketamine to Iwamasa, who was allegedly responsible for injecting the drug into Perry. Fleming bought the drug on Oct. 13.

Fleming bought a second round of ketamine from Sangha on Oct. 24. In total, she sold Fleming approximately 50 vials of the drug.

She tried to delete evidence of the drug deals following Perry’s death

The indictment also indicated after she learned of Perry’s death on Oct. 28, Sangha allegedly texted Fleming and instructed him to “Delete all our messages.”