Megyn Kelly Blames Matthew Perry’s Death on Acting in Hollywood: ‘Why Don’t You Just Skip All of That and Go Directly to Heroin?’

Megyn Kelly is placing some of the blame for Matthew Perry’s death on his work in Hollywood.

The “Megyn Kelly Show” host pointed the finger at acting as being a gateway to drug use. She added that while her kids act in school plays, if she has it her way that’s where their acting careers will begin and end.

“Child acting is just a gateway into young adult acting, which is what Matthew Perry was when he got the role on ‘Friends,’” Kelly said on Thursday. “They all were in their young 20s, and honestly, it’s like, why don’t you just skip all of that and go directly to heroin? If you want to take absolutely reckless risks with your life, just skip of all that, go directly to heroin, and then you won’t have to deal with the depression of being rejected over and over like you are in Hollywood. I’m not blaming Hollywood entirely, but I’ve seen this over and over.”

The host also questioned the use of ketamine to treat people with a history of substance abuse. Kelly noted that while there have been some successes using ketamine in treatments, it might not be the best bet for someone who has abused drugs.

“This is a drug that they’re giving more and more,” she said. “You’re only supposed to do this, if at all, under controlled settings, with a doctor, or an MD who can monitor you. It is being used, with some success, to treat depression. I know people who have tried this, so I don’t mean to crap all over ketamine, but for people who are using it to find their way out of abuse of drugs already, it seems problematic, and it certainly was for Matthew Perry, who died of an overdose”

Kelly’s comments come shortly after five people were charged in Perry’s accidental ketamine overdose death from October 2023. They included a live-in assistant and two medical doctors.

“[Our] investigation has revealed a broad, underground criminal network responsible for distributing large quantities of ketamine to Mr. Perry and others. This network included a live-in assistant, various go-betweens, two medical doctors and a major source of drug supply known as ‘The Ketamine Queen,’” E. Martin Estrada, United States Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a press conference Thursday.

He continued, ““We charged five defendants in this matter. These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong, they knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry but they did it anyways. In the end, these defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring for his wellbeing.”

The five charged included Jasveen Sangha (Ketamine Queen), Salvador Plasencia (doctor), Mark Chavez (doctor), Kenneth Iwamasa (personal assistant) and Erik Fleming (acquaintance), according to legal documents obtained by TheWrap.

