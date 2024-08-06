‘Daily Show’ Slams Megyn Kelly for Calling Female Olympian ‘a Man’: She’s ‘a Woman at the Peak of Her Career, Unlike Megyn Kelly’ | Video

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who has been at the center of misogynist commentary about her gender identity since her debut at this year’s Olympic Games, is “a woman at the peak of her career,” said “Daily Show” rotating host Michael Kosta on Monday — which he noted was unlike Megyn Kelly, who has been among the voices denigrating Khelif.

International Olympic Committee officials have “emphatically denied” Khelif was born male, Kosta added. “Seems pretty open and shut to me, right? She was born a woman, lives as a woman, and boxes other women.”

“So what is the argument against that?” he continued before he played a clip from Kelly’s show in which the host commented, “Look at this, this is a man. This is a man who is competing in the boxing tournament for women.”

“No, she’s not, she’s a woman,” Kosta replied. “She’s a woman like you, Megyn Kelly, a woman at the peak of her career, unlike Megyn Kelly, but she… she still is a woman.”

In other Olympics-themed reporting, Kosta also commented on French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who failed to qualify after his crotch got in his way. Footage of the moment sparked commentary and memes on social media.

“A pole vaulter lost when his giant schlong got caught on the crossbar,” Kosta told the studio audience. “And according to the rules of pole vaulting, you’re allowed to touch the crossbar, but you’re not allowed to f–k it, so he lost. But this has got to be the best possible way to lose, you know.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent confession that he once took a dead baby bear and left its body in Central Park because “he did not have the time to skin and eat it” was also a hot topic for Kosta. “What? I don’t know what’s worse, that RFK Jr. dumped a dead bear cub in Central Park, or that he said he only did it because he didn’t have time to eat it,” he said.

“Let me just back up here. This happened back in 2014, and I remember when they found that dead bear, because you find dead bodies in Central Park all the time, but… they’re usually tourists, so nobody cares, but… but a bear, now that’s memorable,” Kosta continued.

You can watch the entire “Daily Show” segment in the video above.