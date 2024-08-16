‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Former Never-Trumper JD Vance for ‘Men in Black’-Style MAGA Memory Wipe | Exclusive Video

A new “Daily Show” video mocks JD Vance for flip-flopping on major issues — including going from being a “Never-Trumper” to being Donald Trump’s running mate.

How’d that happen? “Men in Black”-style memory wipes, of course.

The latest “Dailyshowography,” which TheWrap can unveil exclusively, contrasts older statements made by Vance with him saying the complete opposite more recently. In one segment, the GOP vice presidential nominee tells a crowd, “I didn’t come from the elites. I didn’t come from San Francisco,” which is followed up by an older interview in which Vance confirms he’s now based in San Francisco and is working for tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel.

Trump himself didn’t seem to mind that Vance previously called the former president “noxious” and “maybe America’s Hitler.” It’s just too bad Trump can’t seem to remember Vance’s name, introducing him at one point as, “JP… JD… Mandel.”

“JD’s moral flexibility propelled him into the MAGA A-list,” notes narrator Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Watch the video in full below:

After we hear a heartwarming anecdote from Vance about how they discovered a cache of guns hidden in every room after his grandmother died, Kuhlenschmidt quips, “Once he hit the campaign trail, his former friends in the media discovered that his mouth had left around more loaded guns than his Mamaw.”

She then quickly recaps his recent PR gaffes, including criticizing childless couples and Olympics star Simone Biles for taking a mental health break from the Tokyo Olympics … that’s not to mention the dolphin Google searches, the now-infamous couch jokes or photos of the younger anti-LGBT candidate in drag at a party.

The ongoing “Daily Show” series has also profiled Jeff Bezos, aka “History’s Most Powerful Nerd;” and House Speaker Mike Johnson, “The GOP’s Perfect Combination of Crazy and Boring.”

“The Dailyshowography of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse,” is nominated for a 2024 Emmy for editing, one of the show’s seven nominations this year.

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. EST on Comedy Central, with Jon Stewart hosting on Mondays.