Who Is Stacey Rusch, the Newest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member?

Stacey Rusch is camera-ready for her debut in the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9.

Hailing from the Midwest, Rusch is a former QVC host, coming in hot as the newest housewife to join the “RHOP” cast, alongside Keiarna Stewart. As she navigates love life and friendships, she’s carving out her own lane in these Potomac streets.

Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Stacey Rusch:

“Stacey Rusch has entered the Potomac chat and she’s causing lots of chatter. She’s a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old daughter, who, after 16 years of marriage, is divorcing her husband. As she enters this new phase in her life, she is struggling with the decision to date again and navigating a romantic relationship with her best friend, who is choosing celibacy over intimacy.”

What is Stacey Rusch’s occupation?

Stacey Rusch is a former QVC host.

Is Stacey Rusch married?

Yes, Stacey Rusch is currently married to Thiemo Rusch, the Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at Audi of America, Inc. However, after 16 years of marriage, the two have filed for divorce.

Is Stacey Rusch a mother?

Yes, Stacey Rusch is the mother of an 8-year-old daughter named Arabella, whom she shares with her husband Thiemo Rush. She also has a dog fur baby named Arlo.

Where is Stacey Rusch from?

Stacey Rusch was born in Detroit, Michigan.

What are some fun facts about Stacey Rusch?

Based on Stacey Rusch’s Instagram, the new housewife loves spending time with friends and family and going on adventures with her daughter, Arabella.

What’s Stacey Rusch’s zodiac sign?

Stacey Rusch is an Aries. She was born on April 5.

How can you follow Stacey Rusch?

You can follow Stacey Rusch @msstaceyrusch.

When does “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 premiere?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for Season 9 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.