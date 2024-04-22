Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns With New Episodes This Month

It’s not quite the end of the season on “The View” just yet, but the ladies are indeed off this week for those wondering why “The View” isn’t new. Don’t worry though, they’ll be back with new episodes before April is over.

Like many talk shows, “The View” takes a brief hiatus in the spring, during which the women often go on vacation. So, while they’re gone, ABC will air re-runs during the show’s usual time slot this week.

Ironically enough, after the hosts revealed earlier this month that they had to evacuate their building pre-show due to a fire in Tamron Hall’s studio kitchen, Hall’s episode will be the first to re-broadcast this week.

Here are the re-run episodes you can expect to see on ABC this week:

Monday, April 22: Jennifer Lopez — Original air date: February 15, 2024

Tuesday, April 23: Tamron Hall, Patton Oswalt — Original air date: March 12, 2024

Wednesday, April 24: Ice T, Jim Sciutto — Original air date: March 14, 2024

Thursday, April 25: Valerie Bertinelli, Sonequa Martin-Green and Wilson Cruz — Original air date: April 2, 2024

Friday, April 26: Elizabeth and Damien Hurley, Alex Edelman — Original air date: April 4, 2024

“The View” will return from hiatus with new episodes on Monday, April 29. This means that the show’s daily podcast, “Behind the Table,” will also be on pause for the week as well.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.