Wednesday morning got off to a fiery start at “The View” — literally. To open the show, the hosts revealed that they had to evacuate the building when they arrived to work, due to a fire breaking out.

Where the ABC hosts normally walk out to the theme song of “The View,” they walked out to another, more punny song on Wednesday.

“We walked to Billy Joel’s hit ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ because it actually happened next door at Tamron Hall’s studio,” Whoopi said. “This morning we had to evacuate the studio, because there was a fire, that we did not start. We don’t know who started it, we don’t know what started it.”

According to Tamron Hall herself, who posted about the incident on her Instagram story, it was a kitchen fire of some sort, but fortunately “everyone’s safe.”

According to host Ana Navarro, it happened at what is usually the Hot Topics meeting time, during which she was at the airport. So, when she clicked the Zoom link to join in, she was stunned and very concerned for her colleagues.

“It was dark, empty, and alarms, and flashing lights,” she explained. “I thought ‘Holy hell.’”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted the event made her “understand my priorities” as she looked for her glam team before looking for executive producer Brian Teta.

With everyone safe and secure, the hosts were able to poke fun at the situation, even wondering why there were so many videos and photos taken of them outside the building.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.