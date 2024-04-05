New York was rocked by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning, stunning people across the country. But the hosts of “The View” had fun with it, starting the show with a pretty appropriate song.

The women walked on stage to Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move,” with Joy Behar joking “It looks like we’re alive! We’re alive and live in New York.”

"We're alive and live in New York where we just had a 4.8 [magnitude] earthquake!"#TheView co-hosts open Friday morning's show reacting to today's earthquake that rocked the northeast. pic.twitter.com/X09c0zgJZ7 — The View (@TheView) April 5, 2024

Of course, before they could even get into it, the ABC hosts were interrupted by all of their phones, which rang with an emergency alert, presumably about the earthquake (given the loud nature of it, ABC censored the sound, and Ana Navarro’s explanation of it was only half-audible on the television broadcast).

But apparently, only half the hosts actually felt the earthquake. According to Sunny Hostin, she was listening to Beyoncé in her dressing room and totally missed it, but host Ana Navarro was alerted to the situation by her dog barking.

Behar was pretty unphased by it all, saying that she’s experienced three earthquakes in her life now, one of which was also in New York. Friday morning’s quake also wasn’t a first for Alyssa Farah Griffin, but it was far less scary, in her opinion.

“The last one I was in, it was in DC in 2011,” Farah Griffin said. “I had to hide under a desk with Laura Ingraham. So you can imagine how terrifying that was.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.