Sheinelle Jones Explains ‘Today’ Show Absence

“We are so looking forward to having you back,” co-anchor Craig Melvin says

Sheinelle Jones
Sheinelle Jones attends the celebrations of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Sheinelle Jones explained to “Today” fans why she’s been missing from the NBC staple. The co-host of the third hour of the morning program posted an update about her absence on social media.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” Jones wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the support of my ‘Today’ show family, but also to all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Jones’ co-host Savannah Guthrie also read the message aloud during Wednesday morning’s show. “We miss her too,” Guthrie said on air.

“We are so looking forward to having you back,” Craig Melvin added. Melvin recently became the new co-host for the first three hours of “Today” following Hoda Kotb’s departure last week.

Jones hasn’t been seen on a new “Today” broadcast since Dec. 18.

Her absence was especially notable last Friday as the day was a sendoff for Kotb, who hosted the network institution for 17 years. Kotb’s last day included appearances from current and former members of the “Today” family, including Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, Willie Geist, Maria Shriver and Kathie Lee Gifford.

A journalist who started in broadcast news, Jones first joined NBC News in 2014 as part of “Weekend Today.” Five years later, she then became the co-host of the third hour of “Today.”

