What’s Behind the Ice Cold Sundance Market?

Report From Sundance

After high hopes for brisk sales, more deals are coming together “later in the festival and in the days that follow,” says Gersh agent Julien Levesque

A hallmark of every Sundance Film Festival is the freezing temperatures, trudging through the snow and ice of Park City. But at the 2025 iteration of the festival, that bone-chilling weather has extended to the market, resulting in an unprecedented cold streak.

Six days in, only one film has been sold: Neon picked up the Alison Brie/Dave Franco body horror “Together” on Tuesday, following its rowdy debut Monday night at the Eccles.

“Together” generated the festival’s first real bidding war, as Neon ultimately won out over A24 and Mubi with a low eight-figure offer said to be north of $10 million.

