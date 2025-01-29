Neon Nabs Dave Franco/Alison Brie Body Horror ‘Together’ to Break Sundance Drought

Neon has picked up “Together,” the new horror film starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, following its premiere in the Sundance Film Festival. The film will be released theatrically on Aug. 1, 2025.

The film follows a co-dependent couple who move to the countryside away from their community, leading to unexpected horrors. Franco has described it as both a relationship drama and “full-on horror movie” that features “set pieces like nothing you’ve seen in a horror movie.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the sale marks the end of an unprecedented sales drought at this year’s Sundance, with zero major sales in the first six days of the festival. Films like “Twinless” and “Jimpa” have received positive responses, but there’s been no breakout like in year’s past. But the “Together” screening on Monday night had its Eccles crowd going wild, and buyers swooped in to nab the genre film.

Franco and Brie, who have been married for eight years, served as producers on the project, which marks their latest collaboration after 2023’s “Somebody I Used to Know” and 2020’s “The Rental.”

“Together” was also produced by Picturestart, Tango, 1.21 and Princess Pictures. Tango, Picturestart and 30West financed the film. WME Independent represented the filmmakers in the sale.

Neon will distribute the film theatrically in the U.S. and handle the international sales rights (excluding ANZ) to the film in Berlin. The deal was negotiated by Jason Wald for Neon.