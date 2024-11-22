‘Wicked’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

The highly anticipated “Wicked” film adaptation is here. After a tear-filled press tour, Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda will finally take audiences by storm.

The two leading ladies have become true sisters in the rollout of the film, even revealing several matching tattoos together. While the duo seem picture perfect for the musical adaptation, a list of stars admitted to being in the running for the powerhouses, including Dove Cameron, Renee Rapp and Amanda Seyfried for Glinda.

Jon M. Chu’s adaptation is chalked full of musical theatre trained actors, here’s your guide to the “Wicked” cast.

For a full breakdown of the cast of “Wicked,” keep reading.

Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Erivo leads the larger-than-life film adaptation as Elphaba. The witch (who was born green) attends Shiz University and is randomly paired with popular girl Galinda (Ariana Grande) as her freshman year roommate. As she attempts to unveil the corruption within Oz, “Wicked” tells the origin story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West. Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning entertainer, best known for her acclaimed Broadway performance as Celie in “The Color Purple” 2015 revival and her Oscar nominated performance as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet.” She also played beloved Stephen King character Holly Gibney in “The Outsider,” and starred in “Widows,” “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Genius: Aretha.”

Ariana Grande in “Wicked” (Photo: Universal Pictures) Ariana Grande as Glinda The pop star plays popular good witch Galinda (or eventually Glinda) — Grande’s self-professed dream role. Glinda unlike her roommate is well-liked by all and on her way to becoming Glinda the Good Witch. Glinda excels at Shiz University and forms an unexpected friendship with her outcast roommate. The “Thank You, Next” singer took a departure from pop music to dive back into her musical theater roots for this role. The pop star began her career on Broadway in 2008 in “13 the Musical” and has since expressed her adoration for the musical “Wicked.” The Grammy winner even performed “The Wizard and I” as a tribute to the musical at their 15th anniversary event.

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Bailey stars as Shiz heartthrob Fiyero. The prince and flirt forms a romantic relationship with Glinda but begins to also have feelings for her roommate and social outcast Elphaba. The “Bridgerton” star is no stranger to the royal treatment. Best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit romance series, the actor also starred in “Fellow Travelers,” “Broadchurch” and “Crashing.”

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard Goldblum plays the illusive Wizard of Oz. The leader of Oz has a history of corruption, but he uses his charm and magical touch to draw people close. Elphaba and The Wizard form a close relationship in the first film. The Marvel actor has a history of playing sly, cunning characters. Goldblum is best known for his roles in “Jurassic Park,” “The Fly,” “Independence Day” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible Madame Morrible is the stern headmistress of Shiz University and also the Press Secretary of Oz. She has a close relationship with The Wizard and puts the two in contact. Madame Morrible is the first to notice Elphaba’s powers and use them to her advantage. Yeoh is best known for her Academy Award-winning performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and her prolific career as a Hong Kong action star. The acclaimed actress has also appeared in “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Memoirs of a Geisha.”

Ethan Slater as Boq in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Ethan Slater as Boq Slater plays Boq, a munchkin who falls in love with Glinda. When she rejects him, the good witch tries to set him up with Elphaba’s sister Nessarose. Towards the end of the stage production, it is revealed that Boq becomes a significant character in the “Wizard of Oz” story. Slater is best known for his leading role as Spongebob Squarepants in the Broadway show “The SpongeBob Musical.” The actor has had small parts in “Law & Order,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Fosse/Verdon,” but “Wicked will mark his biggest on-screen project to date.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Marissa Bode as Nessarose Nessarose is Elphaba’s younger sister. Elphaba resents that her sister doesn’t share her green qualities even though she is disabled. Nessarose starts off as a sweet, unassuming character, but she develops a darker side as her sister does. Bode will be the first wheelchair user to play the role of Nessarose. “Wicked” is Bode’s feature film debut. The 24-year-old has been a couple short films and theatrical productions, but Jon Chu’s two-part feature will mark her on-screen debut.

Peter Dinklage voices Dr. Dillamond in “Wicked” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond Dinklage voices Doctor Dillamond, a professor at Shiz University who happens to be a Goat who can talk. Elphaba relates to Dr. Dillamond as a fellow outsider and wants to support him in protecting speaking animals’ rights in Oz. Peter Dinklage is best know for his roles in “Game of Thrones,” “The Station Agent,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”