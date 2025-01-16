‘Wicked,’ ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Anora’ Land Nominations for Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America, one of the most reliable predictors of success in the Oscars’ Best Picture category, has nominated Oscar favorites “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Perez” and “Wicked” for its top feature film award, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
Other nominees in the category are “Dune: Part Two,” “A Real Pain,” “September 5” and “The Substance.”
While last year’s PGA nominations included a record three films directed by women and three predominantly not in English,”The Substance” was this year’s only female-directed nominee and “Emilia Perez” its only non-English one.
The nominations include most of the top contenders for the Oscar for Best Picture, with the indies “Nickel Boys” and “Sing Sing” being the highest-profile films that were left out. “September 5,” the European-made film about the terrorist attacks at the Munich Olympics in 1972, is the biggest surprise among the nominees after receiving little awards attention from other guilds.
In the television categories, the nominees included “Bad Sisters,” “The Diplomat,” “Shogun,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Baby Reindeer” and “The Penguin.”
Since the Academy and the Producers Guild both expanded to 10 Best Picture nominees in 2009, almost 90% of the Oscar nominees have first been nominated by the PGA. With the Academy moving to a variable number of nominees for 10 of those years, there has only been one instance of the two groups matching exactly — and that came last year, when the 10 PGA nominees all went on to receive Oscar nods.
Since the Producers Guild began announcing a slate of nominees in 1991, “Braveheart” is the only film to win Best Picture at the Oscars without first being nominated by the guild.
The nomination announcement had been delayed for six days by the L.A. wildfires. The delay made the PGA the last of the four major guilds to announce its nominations.
The results made “Anora” and “A Complete Unknown” the only films to be nominated by the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild and to receive an ensemble-cast nomination from the Screen Actors Guild. “Conclave” and “Emilia Perez” received nominations from SAG, DGA and PGA and were ineligible for WGA noms, while “The Brutalist” received an individual acting nomination at SAG, nods from the DGA and PGA and was ineligible for WGA.
The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.
The nominations:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Wicked
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Flow
Inside Out 2
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Bad Sisters
The Diplomat
Fallout
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Baby Reindeer
FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Carry On
The Greatest Night in Pop
The Killer
Rebel Ridge
Unfrosted
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30
Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Jinx – Part Two
STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
The following nominees were previously announced.
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Gaucho Gaucho
Mediha
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa
Porcelain War
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
We Will Dance Again
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Sesame Street
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic
Hacks: Bit By Bit
The Penguin: Inside Gotham
Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime
Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants
Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend
Simone Biles Rising
Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics
The PGA Innovation Award
Critterz
Emperor
Impulse: Playing with Reality
Orbital
The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu
What If…? – An Immersive Story