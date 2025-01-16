‘Wicked,’ ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Anora’ Land Nominations for Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America, one of the most reliable predictors of success in the Oscars’ Best Picture category, has nominated Oscar favorites “Anora,” “The Brutalist,” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Perez” and “Wicked” for its top feature film award, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

Other nominees in the category are “Dune: Part Two,” “A Real Pain,” “September 5” and “The Substance.”

While last year’s PGA nominations included a record three films directed by women and three predominantly not in English,”The Substance” was this year’s only female-directed nominee and “Emilia Perez” its only non-English one.

The nominations include most of the top contenders for the Oscar for Best Picture, with the indies “Nickel Boys” and “Sing Sing” being the highest-profile films that were left out. “September 5,” the European-made film about the terrorist attacks at the Munich Olympics in 1972, is the biggest surprise among the nominees after receiving little awards attention from other guilds.

In the television categories, the nominees included “Bad Sisters,” “The Diplomat,” “Shogun,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Baby Reindeer” and “The Penguin.”

Since the Academy and the Producers Guild both expanded to 10 Best Picture nominees in 2009, almost 90% of the Oscar nominees have first been nominated by the PGA. With the Academy moving to a variable number of nominees for 10 of those years, there has only been one instance of the two groups matching exactly — and that came last year, when the 10 PGA nominees all went on to receive Oscar nods.

Since the Producers Guild began announcing a slate of nominees in 1991, “Braveheart” is the only film to win Best Picture at the Oscars without first being nominated by the guild.

The nomination announcement had been delayed for six days by the L.A. wildfires. The delay made the PGA the last of the four major guilds to announce its nominations.

The results made “Anora” and “A Complete Unknown” the only films to be nominated by the Directors Guild, Producers Guild and Writers Guild and to receive an ensemble-cast nomination from the Screen Actors Guild. “Conclave” and “Emilia Perez” received nominations from SAG, DGA and PGA and were ineligible for WGA noms, while “The Brutalist” received an individual acting nomination at SAG, nods from the DGA and PGA and was ineligible for WGA.

The Producers Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.

The nominations:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Wicked

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Flow

Inside Out 2

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Bad Sisters

The Diplomat

Fallout

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Baby Reindeer

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Carry On

The Greatest Night in Pop

The Killer

Rebel Ridge

Unfrosted

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30

Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Jinx – Part Two

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

The following nominees were previously announced.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Gaucho Gaucho

Mediha

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Porcelain War

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

We Will Dance Again

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Sesame Street

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

The Crown: Farewell To A Royal Epic

Hacks: Bit By Bit

The Penguin: Inside Gotham

Real Time with Bill Maher: Overtime

Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend

Simone Biles Rising

Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics

The PGA Innovation Award

Critterz

Emperor

Impulse: Playing with Reality

Orbital

The Pirate Queen with Lucy Liu

What If…? – An Immersive Story