The key to any good road movie is a great soundtrack, and “Will & Harper” does not disappoint. The new Netflix documentary chronicles a two-week roadtrip across the United States with Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, and throughout the hilarious and emotional journey, a killer lineup of songs plays.

Steele was a writer on “SNL” and worked with Ferrell on his weirder films and projects (like that Lifetime movie with Kristen Wiig), and Steele transitioned during the pandemic. Ferrell proposed they take a road trip together, during which Steele welcomes the opportunity for Ferrell to ask a number of questions about her transition while also venturing into potentially dangerous situations (like dive bars in Oklahoma) knowing Ferrell has her back. It’s sweet and emotional, but also feels truly important and potentially life-changing for many.

The soundtrack includes road trip classics from the likes of Bob Dylan and The Band, but also boasts an original song written by Sean Douglas (Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man,” Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack”) and Kristen Wiig and performed by Wiig. Keep an eye out, it just might be a player in this year’s Best Original Song Oscar race.

Here are all the songs in “Will & Harper,” which is streaming on Netflix now.

“I Wonder, I Wonder, I Wonder” – Eddy Howard

“Freightliner Fever” – Red Sovine

“Amoreena” – Elton John

“Oogum Boogum Song” – Brenton Wood

“Long Road Ahead” – Jim Ford

“Wires” – Coconut Records

“I Got You Baby” – Sonny & Cher

“Wildflowers” – Tom Petty

“Going Up the Country” – Canned Heat

“Shelter From the Storm” – Bob Dylan

“Long Gone Lonesome Blues” – Hank Williams

“America” – First Aid Kit

“Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star

“Diesel Smoke, Dangerous Curves” – Red Simpson

“Beep Beep (The Roadrunner)” – Don Ables

“Ooh Las Vegas (feat. Emmylou Harris)” – Gram Parsons

“The Swag” – Link Wray & The Wraymen

“The Weight” – The Band

“Luck Be a Lady” – Frank Sinatra

“Holocene” – Bon Iver

“Harper and Will Go West” – Kristen Wiig

“Go With Me” – Gene and Debbe