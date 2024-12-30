Will Ferrell Casually Wears Buddy the Elf Costume at Kings Hockey Game | Video

Sports

The comedian was seen sporting the classic green suit and hat while smoking what appears to be a cigarette

Will Ferrell attends a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the xin the second period at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Will Ferrell attends a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the xin the second period at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Son of a Nutcracker! Was that Will Ferrell wearing his iconic Buddy the Elf outfit to the Los Angeles Kings’ hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers? Yes, yes it was.

While Christmas may be over, the role of an elf is never done, and it works the same way if you’re a huge Kings fan like Ferrell. Ferrell was photographed Sunday sitting in the stands rocking the green suit, pointy elf hat and what looks like a cigarette to with his disgruntled look.

Will Ferrell and Billy Eichner on "Billy on the Street" (YouTube/"Billy on the Street")
Read Next
Will Ferrell Joins 'Billy on the Street' to Rock the Loud White Men's Vote for Kamala Harris | Video
Will Ferrell attends a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the xin the second period at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Will Ferrell attends a hockey game at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In another photo, Ferrell was seen casually taking a swig from his beer.

Ferrell debuted Buddy back in 2003 for “Elf,” directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. The comedy followed the journey of a human (Ferrell) who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a child and was raised along with Santa’s elves. In an effort to find his biological family, Buddy travels to New York in search of his father.

The movie went on to become one of Ferrell’s most beloved roles. So that’s two wins: a W for Kings fans, as the team won against the Flyers in a 5 to 4 finish, plus attendees got a hilarious cameo.

Will and Harper
Read Next
Will Ferrell Goes on a Real-Life Road Trip in ‘Will & Harper’ Trailer

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments