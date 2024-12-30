Son of a Nutcracker! Was that Will Ferrell wearing his iconic Buddy the Elf outfit to the Los Angeles Kings’ hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers? Yes, yes it was.

While Christmas may be over, the role of an elf is never done, and it works the same way if you’re a huge Kings fan like Ferrell. Ferrell was photographed Sunday sitting in the stands rocking the green suit, pointy elf hat and what looks like a cigarette to with his disgruntled look.

Will Ferrell sighting as Buddy the Elf in LA 🎄 pic.twitter.com/zMpeWIexbl — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 30, 2024

Will Ferrell attends a hockey game at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In another photo, Ferrell was seen casually taking a swig from his beer.

Ferrell debuted Buddy back in 2003 for “Elf,” directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. The comedy followed the journey of a human (Ferrell) who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a child and was raised along with Santa’s elves. In an effort to find his biological family, Buddy travels to New York in search of his father.

The movie went on to become one of Ferrell’s most beloved roles. So that’s two wins: a W for Kings fans, as the team won against the Flyers in a 5 to 4 finish, plus attendees got a hilarious cameo.