‘Will Trent’ Season 3 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Will Trent” is back to piece together more cases in Season 3.

Based on the series of novels by Karin Slaughter, the series picks up after Will left the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for a six month hiatus following the arrest of his girlfriend. The latest season also boasts an episode count that nearly doubles what was on offer in Season 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the third season of ABC’s “Will Trent.”

When does “Will Trent” Season 3 come out?

“Will Trent” Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 7.

How can I watch “Will Trent” Season 3?

New episodes of “Will Trent” will be available Tuesday nights on ABC at 8 p.m. ET and available to stream on Hulu the following day throughout the season.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Will Trent” are released weekly on ABC and available to stream the next day on Hulu. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Jan. 7

Episode 2 – Jan. 14

Episode 3 – Jan. 21

Episode 4 – Jan. 28

The third season of “Will Trent” contains 18 episodes compared to the ten episodes of the second season.

What is “Will Trent” Season 3 about?

The third season of “Will Trent” picks up with the titular agent returning to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations after taking a six month hiatus following the arrest of his girlfriend Angie Polaski. Slotting back into the team he left is not quite as easy as planned and a new prosecutor named Marion who works with Will makes things worse.

Who is in the “Will Trent” Season 3 cast?

“Will Trent” brings back recognizable faces including Ramón Rodriguez as the titular character. He’s joined by Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Sonja Sohn, and Gina Rodriguez.