Kenya Barris to Write and Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.

Kenya Barris will write and direct a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

The film will be a reimagining of the 1939 masterpiece starring Judy Garland and specifically Frank L. Baum’s original book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The “Black-ish” creator’s Khalabo Ink Society banner will also produce the film.

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was published in 1900 and became an instant hit, inspiring 13 additional “Oz” books. Considered “America’s greatest and best-loved homegrown fairytale” by the Library of Congress, it has been adapted several times to different media, including the classic 1939 musical film “The Wizard of Oz” starring Judy Garland.

New Line is also working on a separate “Oz” project with Nicole Kassell (“Watchmen”) attached to direct. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey from Temple Hill and Marc Platt are producing.

Barris before he takes a trip down the Yellow Brick Road will have to finish work on his debut feature film, “You People,” which he is directing for Netflix based on a screenplay he wrote with Jonah Hill. Hill also stars in the film with Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Nia Long. He’s also writing a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” and previously wrote “Girls Trip.”

Barris is repped by CAA and Artists First.

Deadline first reported the news.