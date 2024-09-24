‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Teases Selena Gomez’s Return in First Trailer

Your Tuesday jut got a bit more magical thanks to the first trailer for “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” the upcoming continuation of the beloved Disney Channel original. And if this new look is anything to go by, this upcoming installment promises to have all of the heart and sass of the original 2007 sitcom.

The new installment takes place after the events of the original, which concluded with Alex (Selena Gomez) being named the Russo Family Wizard and Justin (David Henrie) being named Headmaster, a role that allowed him to retain his magic abilities. In the years since this familial battle over who would remain a wizard, Justin has built a normal life for himself with a non-magical wife and two sons. That’s a big reason why he’s shocked to see his sister again with a new young wizard in tow.

“What are you doing here Alex? I don’t teach wizards anymore,” Justin asks.

“But don’t you miss it?” Alex counters.

“No. I don’t even think about it everyday,” he says.

Alex then introduces Justin to Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a powerful young wizard who’s in need of some serious training. “Oh and I forgot to mention,” Alex begins.

“The fate of the world is in her hands!” Justin snaps back.

“Well, technically it’s in your hands,” Alex says.

Quips aside, the trailer then launches into Justin trying to teach Billie how to harness her magical powers. When she becomes too overwhelmed and says that she’s “ruined everything,” Justin kindly corrects her, telling her that she just made a mistake and it’s part of growing up. “In our family, you don’t get kicked out for making a mistake,” Justin says. Watch the trailer above.

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” will premiere its first two episodes on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Oct. 30.

In addition to Henrie and Brown, the series stars Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo. Gomez, who also serves as an executive producer, will guest star in the first episode.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” along with Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie as EPs. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes. “Wizards of Waverly Place” was originally created by Todd Greenwald.