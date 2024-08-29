‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Sets October Premiere Date, Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel Directing

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” are officially returning this fall with “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” The upcoming Disney Channel reboot will premiere its first two episodes on Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Following the series’ premier on the Disney Channel, two new episodes — including a Halloween special — will premiere on the network Oct. 30. Beginning Nov. 8, episode premieres on the Disney Channel will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. ET with two episodes released weekly. The first eight episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand starting Oct. 30.

Additionally, Disney Channel alum Raven-Symoné (“Raven’s Home”) and Danielle Fishel (“Girl Meets World”) will direct episodes in Season 1.

Set after the events of the Disney Channel original that concluded in 2012, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” follows the adult Justin Russo, who is trying to lead a normal, non-magical life alongside his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. But when his sister Alex (Gomez) brings Billie, a young wizard, to his house, Justin realizes that he’s not quite finished with the magical world as he takes on the role of mentor while balancing his everyday responsibilities.

Gomez is set to guest star as Alex in the first episode, and David Henrie will reprise his role as Justin. The upcoming series will also star Janice LeAnn Brown (“Endings, Beginnings,” “Euphoria”) as the young wizard Billie, Alkaio Thiele (“A Christmas Mystery”) as Roman Russo, Max Matenko (“Platonic”) as Milo Russo, Taylor Cora (“American Gangster: Trap Queens”) as Winter and Mimi Gianopulos (“What to Expect When You’re Expecting”) as Giada Russo.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers of the upcoming series. Other EPs include Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

“Wizards of Waverly Place” was created by Todd Greenwald and originally premiered in 2007. The series centered around the teenage Alex and followed her and her two brothers as they underwent training to be wizards in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. The series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program in 2010 and scored consistently high viewership during its run.