There have been more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies — or, as they’re popularly known, DCOMs — at this point, providing countless memories, Halloween costumes and banger playlists. But it can be hard to remember when they all came out.

The thing is, DCOMs first got their branding earlier than most might think. Though they’re largely remembered as a staple of the 2000s, the first DCOMs actually came out in the late 90s (“geriatric millennials” might remember this differently). There’s some debate as to which movie was actually the first though. Some say “Under Wraps,” but the official Disney Fan Club (D23) lists “Northern Lights.”

So, with that as our starting point, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the full list of DCOMs in the order in which they came out, in case you’re feeling a binge is in order.

Where to watch every DCOM

The good news is, Disney has its own streaming platform, so most of these movies are all available to watch on Disney+. However, there are a stray few that made it onto other platforms. We’ll have those noted below.

Unfortunately, there are also some that aren’t available on any streaming platform at this point, only existing on physical copies either purchased or taped back when they aired live. We’ll mark those for you as well.

If there is no indication otherwise, the movie is available to watch on Disney+.

How to Watch Every DCOM in Order

So here’s the complete list of how to watch every DCOM in order. They start with “Northern Lights” and “Under Wraps,” which both aired in 1997, followed by a slew of classics that aired in 1998 (“Brink!” and “Halloweentown”) and 1999 (“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Smart House,” “Can of Worms,” “The Thirteenth Year”).

The most recent DCOM was released in 2022, “Under Wraps 2.”