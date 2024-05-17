All 115 Disney Channel Original Movies in Order – And Where to Stream Them

There have been more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies — or, as they’re popularly known, DCOMs — at this point, providing countless memories, Halloween costumes and banger playlists. But it can be hard to remember when they all came out.

The thing is, DCOMs first got their branding earlier than most might think. Though they’re largely remembered as a staple of the 2000s, the first DCOMs actually came out in the late 90s (“geriatric millennials” might remember this differently). There’s some debate as to which movie was actually the first though. Some say “Under Wraps,” but the official Disney Fan Club (D23) lists “Northern Lights.”

So, with that as our starting point, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the full list of DCOMs in the order in which they came out, in case you’re feeling a binge is in order.

Where to watch every DCOM

The good news is, Disney has its own streaming platform, so most of these movies are all available to watch on Disney+. However, there are a stray few that made it onto other platforms. We’ll have those noted below.

Unfortunately, there are also some that aren’t available on any streaming platform at this point, only existing on physical copies either purchased or taped back when they aired live. We’ll mark those for you as well.

If there is no indication otherwise, the movie is available to watch on Disney+.

How to Watch Every DCOM in Order

So here’s the complete list of how to watch every DCOM in order. They start with “Northern Lights” and “Under Wraps,” which both aired in 1997, followed by a slew of classics that aired in 1998 (“Brink!” and “Halloweentown”) and 1999 (“Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Smart House,” “Can of Worms,” “The Thirteenth Year”).

The most recent DCOM was released in 2022, “Under Wraps 2.”

  1. Northern Lights — not available to stream online
  2. Under Wraps — available to purchase from Google Play
  3. You Lucky Dog
  4. Brink!
  5. Halloweentown
  6. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
  7. Can of Worms
  8. The Thirteenth Year
  9. Smart House
  10. Johnny Tsunami
  11. Genius
  12. P.U.N.K.S. — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, stream for free on Tubi or watch in full on YouTube
  13. Don’t Look Under the Bed
  14. Horse Sense
  15. Up, Up and Away
  16. The Color of Friendship
  17. Alley Cats Strike!
  18. Rip Girls
  19. Miracle in Lane 2
  20. Stepsister from Planet Weird
  21. Ready to Run
  22. Quints
  23. The Other Me — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
  24. Mom’s Got a Date with a Vampire
  25. Phantom of the Megaplex
  26. The Ultimate Christmas Present
  27. Zenon: The Zequel
  28. Motocrossed
  29. The Luck of the Irish
  30. Hounded
  31. Jett Jackson: The Movie — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
  32. The Jennie Project — available to rent or buy on Prime Video, YouTube or Google Play
  33. Jumping Ship
  34. The Poof Point
  35. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
  36. ‘Twas the Night
  37. Double Teamed
  38. Cadet Kelly
  39. Tru Confessions
  40. Get a Clue
  41. Gotta Kick It Up!
  42. A Ring of Endless Light
  43. The Scream Team
  44. You Wish!
  45. Right on Track
  46. The Even Stevens Movie
  47. Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off
  48. The Cheetah Girls
  49. Full-Court Miracle
  50. Pixel Perfect
  51. Going to the Mat
  52. Zenon: Z3
  53. Stuck in the Suburbs
  54. Tiger Cruise
  55. Halloweentown High
  56. Now You See It
  57. Buffalo Dreams
  58. Disney’s Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama
  59. Go Figure
  60. Life Is Ruff
  61. The Proud Family Movie
  62. Twitches
  63. High School Musical
  64. Cow Belles
  65. Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
  66. Read It and Weep
  67. The Cheetah Girls 2
  68. Return to Halloweentown
  69. Jump In!
  70. Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
  71. High School Musical 2
  72. Twitches Too
  73. Minutemen
  74. Camp Rock
  75. Cheetah Girls One World
  76. Dadnapped
  77. Hatching Pete
  78. Princess Protection Program
  79. Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
  80. Starstruck
  81. Den Brother
  82. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
  83. Avalon High
  84. The Suite Life Movie
  85. Lemonade Mouth
  86. Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
  87. Geek Charming
  88. Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas
  89. Frenemies
  90. Radio Rebel — available to stream with subscription on Prime Video, Peacock, Pluto TV and The CW
  91. Let It Shine
  92. Girl Vs. Monster
  93. Teen Beach Movie
  94. Cloud 9
  95. Zapped
  96. How to Build a Better Boy
  97. Bad Hair Day
  98. Teen Beach 2
  99. Descendants
  100. Invisible Sister
  101. Adventures in Babysitting
  102. The Swap
  103. Tangled Before Ever After
  104. Descendants 2
  105. Zombies
  106. Freaky Friday (2018)
  107. Descendants 3
  108. Kim Possible
  109. Zombies 2
  110. Upside-Down Magic
  111. Spin
  112. Under Wraps (2021)
  113. Christmas Again
  114. ZOMBIES 3
  115. Under Wraps 2

