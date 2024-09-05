‘Wynonna Earp’ Creator Says the Tubi Special’s ‘Cast Has Not Missed a Step’ Since Season 4 Ended 3 Years Ago

“Wynonna Earp” wasn’t going to keep the fans waiting forever for more stories.

The cult series wrapped it’s four-season run back in 2021, and thanks to a small but incredibly mighty fan base that campaigned vocally online, a new 90-minute special is set to air on Sept. 13 on Tubi called “Wynonna Earp: Vengeance.”

Creator Emily Andras told Entertainment Weekly that the show had stories planned for a fifth season but Season 4 was – luckily – written with some closure in mind. Now the special will tie things up once and for all.

“We had been ordered for a season 4 and a season 5, but things were kind of up in the air,” Andras said. “I thought: It’s better to write an ending that is satisfying and if we’re blessed with another season, I can blow it all up. My gamble paid off, for better or for worse.”

That ending saw the titular Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) ride off into the sunset with Doc (Tim Rozon) and Nicole (Katherine Barrell) and Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkey) finally tying the knot. Of course, Earpers know that kind of happiness and calm was never meant to last and the gang would be back together at some point fighting revenants.

“I don’t think I fully believed that it would be over,” Scrofano told EW. ““I kept hearing rumors but I just refused to believe them. I was really scared that it wouldn’t happen. But the second I put on the jacket and Peacemaker and was around the people — it’s really the crew and the cast that bring her out of me. We just slipped back into it.”

The special picks up 18 months after the finale’s conclusion. Wynonna heads back home to fight a new evil, but with all the time off for everyone that’s easier said than done. Andras revealed that “everyone’s a little bit out of practice.”

And that evil that Wynonna’s coming back for? Don’t expect it to be like anything she’s come up against before.

“For Wynonna, it’s the scariest villain to date,” Scrofano said. “This taps into where Wynonna is at this phase in her life and it’s probably the most scared she’s ever been.”

All that seems to be a perfect mix of everything the show’s diehard Earpers came to love and expect from the show. Andras couldn’t agree more.

“The heart, the laugh-out-loud wit and action-packed sequences that were always a part of the series are still in the special. This cast has not missed a step,” she said. “It’ll make you cry, it’ll make you laugh. It might make you throw up a little bit. It is Earping at the Earpiest it’s ever been.”