X Slammed for Allowing Blocked Users to See Posts Anyway: ‘Countless People Will Be Put in Definitive Danger’

Users responded with a massive backlash to the announcement Wednesday that X will “soon” be going through with the change to the block feature that will allow blocked users to view the activity of people who blocked them.

“Soon we’ll be launching a change to how the block function works. If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked will be able to view them, but they will not be able to engage (like, reply, repost, etc.),” X Engineering said.

And in a follow up post, X Engineering offered an almost prosaically Orwellian explanation, telling users, “Today, block can be used by users to share and hide harmful or private information about those they’ve blocked. Users will be able to see if such behavior occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency.”

Numerous users pointed out the obvious problems with that — particularly how the explanation ignores that blocking is also used to prevent or stop harassment.

Countless people will be put in definitive danger with this move. Myself included. https://t.co/uUCHbxqd2n — Sarah Ann Dangerously Liberal Masse 🌈🩷💜💙 (@SarahAnnMasse) October 17, 2024

People block who they don't want to see or see them. That's the point. They do NOT want transparency… why don't y'all just stop already? — Not Your Average X Sex Bot NuNu (@CeceDaniels8) October 16, 2024

I had enough restraining orders in my lifetime.



I don't want anyone I block to see my tweets. Period. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) October 16, 2024

Oh yes. Now that creepy person you blocked can see your timeline again. Sure they can’t interact but they can still screenshot and repost, etc…

Fantastic. 🙄 — SheenaBeana👩🏽‍🦱🐾🐶 (@RevereRomance) October 16, 2024

Some users pointed out that this change effectively makes the block feature identical to the mute feature.

So now the Block feature is essentially useless



Twitter X keeps bringing their best ideas. I so hope this violates terms of service for the App Store. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) October 16, 2024

This defeats the purpose of blocking. This is already muting. This app is literally encouraging stalking and harassment. — Nikki 🫧🐰 (@floofysoob) October 16, 2024

Still others noted that under the direction of owner Elon Musk, X (formerly Twitter) has made numerous changes that actually reduce transparency.

You can’t say “for greater transparency” while also hiding likes lol — ZACK! (@I_amZackk) October 16, 2024

They say greater transparency but they also hid the ability to click on a tweet and see who liked it.



😂😂😂😂 — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) October 16, 2024

And naturally several other users theorized that the change has something to do with Musk personally.

Come on, guys. This is 100% because Elon is one of the most blocked people on this dumb app. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 16, 2024

“how can I force my opinions on twitter if they have me blocked?” — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) October 17, 2024

Elon changing the block feature so you still see his tweets pic.twitter.com/MO1pxMDxmU — Rosie💙💛Аліса (@rosie_fella) October 16, 2024

Did Elon lose another custody battle or something? Seems like thats always tied to poor changes on this website — Aaron (@aaronp613) October 16, 2024

When the update was first announced in September, Musk celebrated it, posting, ““High time this happened.” He’d previously said outright that argued that blocking people “makes no sense” and that the mute function should be users sole recourse. And in August 2023, he threatened that “block is going to be deleted.”

Still no word on when the change will be implemented — as we said, X Engineers only said “Soon.” For those users who decide to continue using the platform but want to keep their harassers from seeing their posts, once the change takes place the only recourse will be to make their entire account private, or move to a social media site that allows blocking, like Bluesky.