X Slammed for Allowing Blocked Users to See Posts Anyway: ‘Countless People Will Be Put in Definitive Danger’

The change, announced in September, will take effect “soon” according to an update from X engineering Wednesday

A man joyously jumps in the air on the right as he wears a sportcoat with a T-shirt underneath, behind a man speaking at a lectern.
Elon Musk (R) jumps on stage as he joins former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on Oct. 5, 2024. (Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Users responded with a massive backlash to the announcement Wednesday that X will “soon” be going through with the change to the block feature that will allow blocked users to view the activity of people who blocked them.

“Soon we’ll be launching a change to how the block function works. If your posts are set to public, accounts you have blocked will be able to view them, but they will not be able to engage (like, reply, repost, etc.),” X Engineering said.

And in a follow up post, X Engineering offered an almost prosaically Orwellian explanation, telling users, “Today, block can be used by users to share and hide harmful or private information about those they’ve blocked. Users will be able to see if such behavior occurs with this update, allowing for greater transparency.”

Numerous users pointed out the obvious problems with that — particularly how the explanation ignores that blocking is also used to prevent or stop harassment.

Liam Payne poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England
Read Next
TMZ Takes Down Photo of Liam Payne's Body After Backlash: 'Sacrificing Ethics Just to Break the News'

Some users pointed out that this change effectively makes the block feature identical to the mute feature.

Still others noted that under the direction of owner Elon Musk, X (formerly Twitter) has made numerous changes that actually reduce transparency.

And naturally several other users theorized that the change has something to do with Musk personally.

kamala-harris-fox-news-interview
Read Next
Kamala Harris Pushes Back as Bret Baier Repeatedly Cuts Her Off in Fox News Interview: ‘You Have to Let Me Finish’ | Video

When the update was first announced in September, Musk celebrated it, posting, ““High time this happened.” He’d previously said outright that argued that blocking people “makes no sense” and that the mute function should be users sole recourse. And in August 2023, he threatened that “block is going to be deleted.”

Still no word on when the change will be implemented — as we said, X Engineers only said “Soon.” For those users who decide to continue using the platform but want to keep their harassers from seeing their posts, once the change takes place the only recourse will be to make their entire account private, or move to a social media site that allows blocking, like Bluesky.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.