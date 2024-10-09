DJ and TikTok Creator XANDRA to Headline Fandom’s New York Comic Con Party | Exclusive

DJ XANDRA will headline the Fandom Party during New York Comic Con, Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, announced on Wednesday.

Xandra Pohl, a self-taught DJ known for her quick rise and popularity on social media, will bring her larger-than-life personality and set the stage for an unforgettable night while celebrating Fandom’s 20th birthday.

The party will be held at The Venue on Music Row at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, Oct. 18 from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. and will bring together fans, celebrities, influencers, industry partners and press for a fun-filled night to remember.

Having performed alongside some of the greatest artists at the biggest venues and festivals including Lollapalooza, XANDRA has become one of the most prominent figures in pop culture. With a massive social media presence of over 1 million followers across platforms, she will bring her signature energy to celebrate Fandom’s 20th anniversary alongside hundreds of fans, industry tastemakers, celebrities and influencers.

The Fandom Party, hosted in partnership with Universal Orlando Resort, is a must-attend event during convention week in New York. This year, attendees will enjoy an unforgettable night of curated and immersive experiences in celebration of Fandom’s 20th anniversary, including:

An interactive photo booth experience and scavenger hunt highlighting the five immersive worlds coming to the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in 2025

An AR experience and collectible pin from partner Pinfinity

Fandom arcade games filled with fun prizes

Plus, the excitement continues at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET in the Javits Center Room 406.3. Join Chris Hayner, senior editor at GameSpot, and members of the Universal Destinations & Experiences creative team for the panel, Universal Epic Universe: The Creation of Universal’s Game-Changing New Theme Park.

Also, follow @getfandom on X, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for party updates and the chance to win tickets to the event!