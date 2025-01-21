‘XO, Kitty’ Star Anna Cathcart Already Knows What to Expect in Potential Season 3

Note: The following story contains spoilers from the “XO, Kitty” Season 2 finale.

Now that “XO, Kitty” has concluded Season 2, series star Anna Cathcart shared her hopes for what the future holds for Kitty Song-Covey.

Season 2 saw multiple love triangles, reality TV-level stakes and the return of two fan-favorites from the original “To All the Boys” trilogy — so what could possibly be in store for the kids of K.I.S.S. if they were to re-enroll for a third semester on Netflix? (The show has not yet been renewed for Season 3)

“I’m just so excited to continue her story. I think she has so much growing to do always, and it’s so fun to watch,” Cathcart told TheWrap of her titular character. “I think this is a very cheesy answer, but I hope Kitty always follows her heart and I know that she will because that’s something she’s almost too good at doing; she can’t help herself but follow her heart and go wherever that leads her. I think that’s something beautiful about her. So as long as she continues to do that, I’m going to be rooting for it and I’m going to be here for her.”

Showrunner Jessica O’Toole agreed, noting that getting to film their young adult rom-com in Seoul really helped make the show stand out while still being universally relatable.

“Knock on wood, we’re seeing the end of their junior year, thinking about what it’s like to be a senior at the school. My son is a senior in high school right now, so he’s exactly their age and it’s such a rich area because it’s such a pivotal time in anyone’s life,” she teased. “I think the fun with the show — the reason it speaks to so many people around the world — is that it’s the specificity meeting the broad. There are those universal things that everyone feels, and then seeing [that through] an international school in Korea and that culture make it so special.”

“So I talked to my son about what it feels like to be a senior in high school in this age, and then you think about how much of that applies to [South Korea]. It’s just a really incredibly rich area. Nowadays, there’s so many fun things to explore with identity and just — everyone who is a senior in high school kind of has an identity crisis, because even if you’re having the time of your life and you love high school, it’s going to be over soon, right?” O’Toole continued. “So it really puts all of your relationships into perspective, which I think can only make for more drama in a show like ours where it’s about relationships. Not just that, but the friendships put pressure on all of them in such a fun way. So if we’re lucky enough to do [Season 3], the sky is the limit.”

Anna Cathcart in “XO, Kitty” Season 2 (Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

In Season 2, both Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish reprised their roles from the original three films — 2018’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” 2020’s “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and 2021’s “To All the Boys: Always and Forever” — to assist in Kitty’s various personal catastrophes. And keeping in spirit with the show’s radical positivity, those mini-reunions were quite welcomed by Cathcart.

“Janel is back as well as Noah, which was so special. I’ve looked up to both of them for years and years since I first started working with them, so to work with them again in Korea and in this new setting was so, so cool to re-establish our character dynamic,” the actress gushed. “Janel is someone who I feel like is truly a big sister for life, and I look to her for advice and she never, ever disappoints. She’s so incredible and knows my whole family — like, me and her and my mom just went out for dim sum the other day because she was in Vancouver. I just really cherish those relationships, because it’s so special to have someone that I’ve known since I was so young and also someone who understands this industry in this crazy world. It really means a lot and I love them so much.”

Plus, since this spinoff has its roots firmly planted in the original book series by Jenny Han, the entire cast and crew know “XO, Kitty” is in good hands with the author also serving as an executive producer.

“She has the whole universe of the Song-Coveys in her head and the cannon for the characters and all of that,” O’Toole said. “So at this point, whenever we’re talking about legacy characters, I usually consult with Jenny about, ‘Is there something that comes up that could have at some point been in a book or a movie? Have we established when Katie’s birthday is?’ And it’s like, ‘Yep, it’s in January.’ So Jenny is a little bit of a walking show bible for all of her shows.”

Both seasons of “XO, Kitty” and all three “To All the Boys” movies are currently streaming on Netflix.