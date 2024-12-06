As we dial up to the theatrical premiere of Kyle Mooney’s comedy-disaster flick, TheWrap is here to give you all the details about how to watch.

In the film, which Mooney also stars in, Eli (Jaeden Martell) and his friend Danny (Julian Dennison) come with the idea to crash an end of the millennium New Year’s Eve party they weren’t invited to. It’s 1999, and all the partygoers are worried about is “gettin’ drunk” and having a good time — but Eli’s mind is wrapped around his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler).

However, when the lights shut off and technology appears to have taken up a mind of its own, attendees start to realize that “Y2K is real,” only in a much bloodier way. After robotic creatures come alive and embark on a killing spree that nearly wipes out every Earthling, Eli and his friends must find a way to survive the ambush.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch “Y2k.”

When does “Y2K” come out?

“Y2K” comes out in theaters on Friday, Dec. 6.

Is “Y2K” in theaters?

“Y2K” will land in theaters on Friday, Dec. 6. Check out the listings below for where to nab movie tickets.

Will “Y2K” be streaming?

Yes, “Y2k” is expected to land in Max as part of A24’s streaming deal with Warner Bros.

What is “Y2K” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of the film from A24: “On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year’s Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.”

Who is in the “Y2K” cast?

The cast for “Y2K” includes Jaeden Martell, Kyle Mooney, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, Fred Durst, The Kid LAROI, Lachlan Watson, Eduardo Franco and more.

Watch the trailer