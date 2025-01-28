‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Adds Ashley Sutton as a Guest Star

The world of “Yellowjackets” expanding. The Paramount+ with Showtime original series added Ashley Sutton in a guest starring role for Season 3. At the moment, nothing is known about her character.

Previously, Sutton has appeared in Netflix’s 2024 hit “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.” She’s also appeared in the Lifetime movie “Sweet Navidad,” Crackle’s series “Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy” and the Jean-Claude Van Damme movie “Swelter.”

The third season of the critically-acclaimed thriller will debut on Paramount+ with Showtime on Feb. 14 with its first two episodes. After that, the series will release new episodes weekly. “Yellowjackets” will then have its linear Showtime premiere on Feb. 16.

Set between two timelines, “Yellowjackets” follows a group of high school soccer players who become the survivors of a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. During one timeline set in the ’90s, the series follows the team struggling to survive as they descend further into terror and madness. The second timeline takes place 25 years later as the surviving adults cope with what they did all those years ago and a series of mysterious circumstances drag their ugly past to light.

“Yellowjackets” is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who previously worked together as writers and producers on “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico.” The series is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco as well as Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, Brad Van Arragon and Drew Comins of Creative Engine. The drama is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television.