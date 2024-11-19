‘Yellowjackets’ Returns With Season 3 in February

“Yellowjackets” is officially returning in February. This will mark a nearly two year gap from when Season 2 premiered.

Hilariously given its dark subject matter, the first two episodes of the Showtime original will debut Feb. 14 on both streaming and on demand for those subscribed to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Season 3’s linear premiere will then take place on Feb. 16. Internationally, the season will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria on Feb. 14. It will then debut in France later this year.

This season will introduce two new stars to the Emmy-nominated drama’s twisted story. Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”) will guest star along with “Community” and “Animal Control” star Joel McHale.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” takes place across two different timelines. In the 1990s, the series follows a promising high school soccer team as they attempt to survive in the northern wilderness after a devastating plane crash. Twenty-five years later, the series picks up in the modern day as the survivors of that horrific event try to navigate a mystery that can’t seem to leave them alone. The 10-episode Season 3 will pick up after last season’s dramatic finale.

Season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey (“Castle Rock”), Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”), Tawny Cypress (“Unforgettable”), Lauren Ambrose (“Servant”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), Sophie Thatcher (“Heretic”), Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Courtney Eaton (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Liv Hewson (“Santa Clarita Diet”), Steven Krueger (“The Originals”), Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”), Kevin Alves (“Locke & Key”), Sarah Desjardins (“The Night Agent”) and Simone Kessell (“Obi-Wan Kenobi”). Additionally, Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy) will be returning in a recurring role. This isn’t the first time Wood has collaborated with Lynskey. The two starred in “Over the Garden Wall” as well as “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore.”

Lyle and Nickerson executive produce “Yellowjackets” alongside showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer along with Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Brad Van Arragon. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.