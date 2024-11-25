Who Plays the Medical Examiner in ‘Yellowstone’? Get to Know ‘Hocus Pocus’ Star Vinessa Shaw

Note: The following story contains spoilers from “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 1.

“Yellowstone” viewers were treated to a familiar face on Sunday night. If you’re wondering who played the medical examiner in “Three Fifty-Three,” you’re not alone. Here’s what you need to know about Vinessa Shaw and her connection to “Hocus Pocus.”

Who plays the medical examiner on “Yellowstone?”

That would be Vinessa Shaw, who is best known for starring as teenager Allison Watts in the 1993 cult hit “Hocus Pocus.” Allison is one of the protagonists of the Halloween comedy-fantasy film and is the crush and eventual girlfriend of Max Dennison.

The second half of Season 5 started with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) apparent suicide, an event that has left his children with questions and doubts. In reality, John Dutton was murdered by a team of team of black ops mercenaries who come close to getting away with it until Kayce (Luke Grimes) enters the medical examiner’s officer in Season 5, Episode 11. After talking to Dr. Everly (Shaw), he learns that Dutton was held down prior to his death, which led to her classifying his death as “undetermined” pending further investigation. It’s unclear if Dr. Everly will keep popping up in the world of “Yellowstone,” but she is vital in determining what actually happened to this widely respected cowboy.

What else has Vinessa Shaw starred in?

As previously mentioned, Shaw is best known for starring in “Hocus Pocus.” However, she has been in several other notable shows and movies. She appeared in Prime Video’s remake of “Cruel Intentions” as Dr. Deirdre Dawson, starred in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” as Kate McPherson and appeared as Laura Savino in CBS’ “Vegas,” which also starred Dennis Quaid and Michael Chiklis.

As for movies, she’s starred in “Eyes Wide Shut,” “3:10 to Yuma” and “The Hills Have Eyes.”

Shaw is also set to star in two upcoming dramas from Spencer King: the Rob Riggle-starring “Nickels” and the Hunter Doohan-starring “The Wilderness.” She’s also set to star in Mark Kassen’s political drama “PH-1.”