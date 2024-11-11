‘Yellowstone’: Who Was Billy Klapper? That Episode Dedication, Explained

The “Yellowstone” premiere on Sunday night contained not one, but two upsetting deaths. However, only one of them happened in real life (Mild spoilers ahead for “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 9).

Part of “Desire Is All You Need” followed Rip (Cole Hauser) as he travelled to a loriner to pick up a horse bit for Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). But while he was at the shop in Pampa, Texas, the work of one craftsman in particular caught his eye, specifically a set of spurs that were made from a single piece of metal. That craftsman was Billy Klapper, who appeared in the episode as himself.

A legend in his field, Klapper started to make bits and spurs full-time in 1968. He was specifically known in the cowboy community for his one piece spurs, the very same piece that catches Rip’s eye in the episode. He was also one of the few remaining spur makers to be trained by Adolph Bayers, another legend who made bits and spurs from the 1930s to the ’70s. Over the course of his long career, Klapper made 682 different spur patterns and 816 different bit patterns, according to his obituary. He was revered for his artistry and for his ability to replicate old designs from other makers.

Klapper died on Sept. 10 of this year at the age of 87. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah Yeates and Elizabeth Wilson, and six grandchildren.

The artisan appears as himself in the Season 5 episode, marking Klapper’s only credited onscreen appearance. The final moments of Episode 9 also include an in memoriam card in his honor.

This isn’t the first time “Yellowstone” has incorporated real cowboys and figures from that world into the series. Creator Taylor Sheridan grew up learning to be a cowboy and currently owns part of the “Yellowstone” 6666 Ranch. Not only does Sheridan write and showrun the series, he also stars as rodeo cowboy and horse trader Travis Wheatley. Other real cowboys who star on the drama include Smith, Jake Ream, Ryan Bingham and Ethan Lee.

“Yellowstone” airs Sunday nights on Paramount Network before streaming on Paramount+.