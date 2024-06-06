Eric Braeden, known for playing Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless,” called out Donald Trump supporter Byron Donalds for “blasphemous” comments made about the Jim Crow Era.

“Who is this Byron Donalds clown who, as a black man, praised the Jim Crow era,” Braeden said. “Obviously too young to remember! He said black people then had family values! Where do they find these people? I was here during that time; had just come to America in 1959 and drove by Greyhound through the entire South to Galveston! Does he have any clue what life was like then for African/Americans? It’s blasphemous what he is saying!”

Who is this BYRON DONALDS CLOWN WHO , as a black man, PRAISED THE JIM CROW ERA??? Obviously too young to remember! He said black people then had family values! Where do they find these people? I was here during that time; had just come to America in 1959 and drove by GREYHOUND… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) June 6, 2024

Braeden’s callout comes after Representative Donalds suggested during a Black voter outreach event in Philadelphia that Black families were more “together” during the Jim Crow Era.

“You see, during Jim Crow, the Black family was together,” Donalds said “During Jim Crow, more Black people were not just conservative — Black people have always been conservative-minded — but more Black people voted conservatively.”

The comment sparked a number of reactions. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries took to the House floor Wednesday to condemn Donalds’ “ignorant observation.”

“We were not better off when a young boy named Emmett Till could be brutally murdered without consequence because of Jim Crow,” Jeffries said. “We were not better off when Black women could be sexually assaulted without consequence because of Jim Crow. We were not better off when people could be systematically lynched without consequence because of Jim Crow.”

Rep. Byron Donalds made the ignorant observation that Black people were better off under Jim Crow.



Fact check. pic.twitter.com/YAiOeaVzPD — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 5, 2024

Donalds responded to Jeffries through a video of his own posted to X. He said the Biden campaign was “gaslighting” what as actually said.

“What I said was is that you had more Black families under Jim Crow, and it was the Democrat policies under HEW, under the welfare state, that did help to destroy the Black family,” Donalds said. “I also said you’re seeing a reinvigoration of Black families today in America, and that is a good thing.”