Finally — Season 3 of “Young, Famous & African” has arrived, and the majority of the cast has returned for more drama and elegance.

While fans have one less episode than the season before, there are more cast members to fall in love with. It’s been a minute since Season 2 premiered in May 2023, but the crew is back and lots has changed, including Zari Hassan getting married and Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark getting engaged.

Season 3 of “Young, Famous & African” premiered on Netflix Friday, Jan. 17; here’s the entire cast below.

Annie Macaulay-Idibia in Season 3 of "Young, Famous & African" Annie Macaulay-Idibia Annie Macaulay-Idibia, one of the original cast members of "Young, Famous & African," has returned for Season 3. However, this time she won't be appearing with her husband Innocent Idibia (2Baba). Though she and her former friend Zari are still working through their issues, she does get an invitation to her wedding with Shakib. Zari Hassan in Season 3 of "Young, Famous & African" Zari Hassan Zari Hassan has moved on from her love triangle with the father of her child, Diamond Platnumz, and former flame, Andile Ncube. She's found a more promising love with her fiancé Shakib Lutaaya, whom she is excited and ready to marry this season. Zari returns also as one of the original cast members of Young, Famous & African." Swanky Jerry in Season 3 of "Young, Famous & African" Swanky Jerry The stylish, and usually, fashionably late Swanky Jerry is bringing it all back for Season 3, and he's got his looks with him as well. Swanky and his former bestie Annie are still feuding, and the tensions between grow thicker in Season 3. But he's found friendship in Annie's longtime foe, Zari.

Nadia Nakai in Season 3 of "Young, Famous & African" Nadia Nakai Coming off her "Gen Z South Africa" hosing gig, Nadia Nakai remains booked and busy still working on her music. She too is an original "Young, African & Famous" cast member, and while she used to be on good terms with Annie, the two distance themselves from one another as Nadia gets closer as friends with Zari. Kefilwe Mabote in Season 3 of "Young, Famous & African" Kefilwe Mabote Joining the cast as a fresh face is fashion and lifestyle social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote. Her appearance on "Young, Famous & African" will be her reality series debut. In an interview with SNL 24, Mabote said the show will be opportunity to "expand my portfolio."