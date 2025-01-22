Finally — Season 3 of “Young, Famous & African” has arrived, and the majority of the cast has returned for more drama and elegance.
While fans have one less episode than the season before, there are more cast members to fall in love with. It’s been a minute since Season 2 premiered in May 2023, but the crew is back and lots has changed, including Zari Hassan getting married and Quinton Masina and Kayleigh Schwark getting engaged.
Season 3 of “Young, Famous & African” premiered on Netflix Friday, Jan. 17; here’s the entire cast below.
Annie Macaulay-Idibia
Annie Macaulay-Idibia, one of the original cast members of “Young, Famous & African,” has returned for Season 3. However, this time she won’t be appearing with her husband Innocent Idibia (2Baba). Though she and her former friend Zari are still working through their issues, she does get an invitation to her wedding with Shakib.
Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan has moved on from her love triangle with the father of her child, Diamond Platnumz, and former flame, Andile Ncube. She’s found a more promising love with her fiancé Shakib Lutaaya, whom she is excited and ready to marry this season. Zari returns also as one of the original cast members of Young, Famous & African.”
Swanky Jerry
The stylish, and usually, fashionably late Swanky Jerry is bringing it all back for Season 3, and he’s got his looks with him as well. Swanky and his former bestie Annie are still feuding, and the tensions between grow thicker in Season 3. But he’s found friendship in Annie’s longtime foe, Zari.
Nadia Nakai
Coming off her “Gen Z South Africa” hosing gig, Nadia Nakai remains booked and busy still working on her music. She too is an original “Young, African & Famous” cast member, and while she used to be on good terms with Annie, the two distance themselves from one another as Nadia gets closer as friends with Zari.
Kefilwe Mabote
Joining the cast as a fresh face is fashion and lifestyle social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote. Her appearance on “Young, Famous & African” will be her reality series debut. In an interview with SNL 24, Mabote said the show will be opportunity to “expand my portfolio.”
Quinton Masina (Naked DJ)
Quinton Masina returns to Season 3 alongside his longtime girlfriend Kayleigh Schwark. This season, the musician and radio personality is is now taking steps to marry Kayleigh as the two are now engaged and living together.
Ini Edo
Joining the party for Season 3 of “Young, Famous & African” is longtime Nigerian actress Ini Edo. She’s stylish, classy and isn’t here for the shenanigans.
Shakib Lutaaya
Also new to the show is Shakib Lutaaya, a businessman and part-time amateur boxer. Shakib is gearing up to marry Zari, but their journey to their nuptials won’t be without drama.
Fantana
Fantana returns for her sophomore season on “Young, Famous & African.” After entertaining the the attention of Diamond last season, the father of Zari’s children, she is surprised to be invited to Zari and Shakib’s wedding.
Kayleigh Schwark
Kayleigh Schwark is swinging wedding bells this season, as she’s now officially engaged to boyfriend Quinton. The two are now living together, and like the seasons before, the famous footballer is staying out of the drama, but she’ll always standby as a neutral party.
Luis Munana
Luis Munana returns for a second season after landing as the hot commodity in Season 2. Last season, the group didn’t go so easy on Luis, which is why he’s still in an uneasy place with the cast. However, love could still be in the for him and Fontana.
Khanyi Mbau
The motherly/big sisterly figure in the group has returned and she’s still keeping everyone in check, but she’s providing a comforting shoulder to lean on for Nadia, who is grieving a loss.
Diamond Platnumz
The playboy himself, Diamond Platnumz, comes back for a third season. It appears that he’s moved past his love triangle with Zari, as she’s preparing to marry new boo Shakib. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t invited to the wedding.